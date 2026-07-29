Projecting UCLA’s Week 1 Defensive Starters Before Camp Begins
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Bob Chesney has done a good job in rebuilding the Bruins' defense.
Last year, the Bruins' defense had its ups and downs. The pass rush and run defense were non-existent, with 10 sacks and 40 tackles for loss, both dead last in the Big Ten. Meanwhile, the secondary was middle of the road with decent pass coverage as they held opponents to 196 passing yards per game.
Yesterday, I released my projected starting offense list before fall camp begins. Now here is my projected starting defense before fall camp starts on August 12th.
EDGE - Sahir West
Sahir West was arguably the best defender on James Madison's roster last season, as well as one of the best edge rushers in the Sun Belt Conference. Last season as a redshirt freshman, he finished the year with a team-high seven sacks and 14 tackles for loss.
DT - Maxwell Roy
Maxwell Roy did not play a snap as a freshman for Ohio State last year, then redshirted and transferred to UCLA. Coming out of high school, he was a great run-stopper along the interior of the defensive line, who also showed flashes of being able to rush the passer. Roy is very young and will be a developmental player, but because the depth along the interior is thin, he is talented enough to start next season.
DT - Tyson Ford
Ford is the most “experienced” defensive tackle, but has dealt with injuries throughout his career. Ford was once a top-100 high school recruit in the 2023 class, but he hasn't lived up to those expectations. Last year, with Cal, he played in seven games and showed off his athleticism. Because the depth isn't great, he could be another player who starts right away.
EDGE - Aiden Gobaira
Gobaira had an incredible comeback season last year after being forced to medically retire following the 2023 college football season and missing the entire 2024 season. Last year with James Madison, Gobaira finished third in sacks with seven and was also selected to the All-Sun Belt Third Team Defense.
LB - Samuel Omosigho
Omosigho is one of the best run-stopping linebackers in college football, using his speed and physicality to blow by blockers and get after the running back. Last year with Oklahoma, Omosigho finished with 50 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks, and a fumble recovery.
LB - Jalen Woods
Woods is the first player on the list to stay with UCLA after the disaster that was last season. Woods was the best linebacker on last year's team with 47 total tackles and was the leader in sacks with 1.5. Now that he has help with Omosigho, Woods will have a much more impactful season this upcoming year.
NB - DJ Barksdale
With the defense switching to a 4-2-5, UCLA needed a starting nickel cornerback. Thankfully, Chesney was able to pick up one of the best nickel corners in college football in DJ Barksdale, who led James Madison with 12 pass breakups last season and two interceptions.
CB - Scooter Jackson
Scooter Jackson was one of the best players in the secondary last year, with a team-high two interceptions and three pass breakups. Jackson decided to come back to UCLA and will once again be looked at as the number one corner on the roster.
CB - Rodrick Pleasant
Pleasant was the perfect player to pair next to Scooter Jackson along the outside with 36 total tackles and seven pass deflections. With the pairing of Pleasant and Jackson, UCLA will have one of the better duos at corner in the Big Ten.
FS - Tao Johnson
Johnson is great in pass coverage and is the perfect free safety for a Bob Chesney defense, as he finished last year with two interceptions and four pass deflections with Utah. Pairing him next to Cole Martin should work out very well for the Bruins.
SS - Cole Martin
Cole Martin is another player in the Bruins' secondary who stayed with UCLA rather than enter the portal. It was great for Chesney to keep Martin, as he is another player who can be effective, finishing with 65 total tackles, one interception, and three pass deflections.
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Luke Joseph is the Beat Writer for UCLA On SI and a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he brings the latest news with insight and expertise.