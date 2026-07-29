Projecting UCLA’s Week 1 Defensive Starters Before Camp Begins

Bob Chesney has done a good job in rebuilding the Bruins' defense.

Last year, the Bruins' defense had its ups and downs. The pass rush and run defense were non-existent, with 10 sacks and 40 tackles for loss, both dead last in the Big Ten. Meanwhile, the secondary was middle of the road with decent pass coverage as they held opponents to 196 passing yards per game.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yesterday, I released my projected starting offense list before fall camp begins. Now here is my projected starting defense before fall camp starts on August 12th.

EDGE - Sahir West

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes defensive end Sahir West (15) reacts during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sahir West was arguably the best defender on James Madison's roster last season, as well as one of the best edge rushers in the Sun Belt Conference. Last season as a redshirt freshman, he finished the year with a team-high seven sacks and 14 tackles for loss.

DT - Maxwell Roy

Oct 4, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) runs the ball as Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Maxwell Roy (93) makes the tackle during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maxwell Roy did not play a snap as a freshman for Ohio State last year, then redshirted and transferred to UCLA. Coming out of high school, he was a great run-stopper along the interior of the defensive line, who also showed flashes of being able to rush the passer. Roy is very young and will be a developmental player, but because the depth along the interior is thin, he is talented enough to start next season.

DT - Tyson Ford

Tyson Ford DL of the Fighting Irish at Notre Dame football practice at the Irish Athletic Center on August 7, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ford is the most “experienced” defensive tackle, but has dealt with injuries throughout his career. Ford was once a top-100 high school recruit in the 2023 class, but he hasn't lived up to those expectations. Last year, with Cal, he played in seven games and showed off his athleticism. Because the depth isn't great, he could be another player who starts right away.

EDGE - Aiden Gobaira

Notre Dame defensive end Aiden Gobaira (91) during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring Football game on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend. Nd Football Blue Gold Game | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gobaira had an incredible comeback season last year after being forced to medically retire following the 2023 college football season and missing the entire 2024 season. Last year with James Madison, Gobaira finished third in sacks with seven and was also selected to the All-Sun Belt Third Team Defense.

LB - Samuel Omosigho

Sep 14, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Samuel Omosigho (24) reacts during the second half against the Tulane Green Wave at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Omosigho is one of the best run-stopping linebackers in college football, using his speed and physicality to blow by blockers and get after the running back. Last year with Oklahoma, Omosigho finished with 50 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks, and a fumble recovery.

LB - Jalen Woods

Oct 25, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Jalen Woods (9) breaks up a pass intended for Indiana Hoosiers running back Kaelon Black (8) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Woods is the first player on the list to stay with UCLA after the disaster that was last season. Woods was the best linebacker on last year's team with 47 total tackles and was the leader in sacks with 1.5. Now that he has help with Omosigho, Woods will have a much more impactful season this upcoming year.

NB - DJ Barksdale

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (11) makes a catch for a touchdown as James Madison Dukes defensive back DJ Barksdale (32) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the defense switching to a 4-2-5, UCLA needed a starting nickel cornerback. Thankfully, Chesney was able to pick up one of the best nickel corners in college football in DJ Barksdale, who led James Madison with 12 pass breakups last season and two interceptions.

CB - Scooter Jackson

Michigan State's Chrishon McCray, left, runs after a catch as UCLA's Scooter Jackson closes in during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Scooter Jackson was one of the best players in the secondary last year, with a team-high two interceptions and three pass breakups. Jackson decided to come back to UCLA and will once again be looked at as the number one corner on the roster.

CB - Rodrick Pleasant

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Rodrick Pleasant watches during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pleasant was the perfect player to pair next to Scooter Jackson along the outside with 36 total tackles and seven pass deflections. With the pairing of Pleasant and Jackson, UCLA will have one of the better duos at corner in the Big Ten.

FS - Tao Johnson

Nov 15, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Bryson Washington (7) carries the ball ahead of Utah Utes safety Tao Johnson (5) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson is great in pass coverage and is the perfect free safety for a Bob Chesney defense, as he finished last year with two interceptions and four pass deflections with Utah. Pairing him next to Cole Martin should work out very well for the Bruins.

SS - Cole Martin

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Cole Martin (4) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cole Martin is another player in the Bruins' secondary who stayed with UCLA rather than enter the portal. It was great for Chesney to keep Martin, as he is another player who can be effective, finishing with 65 total tackles, one interception, and three pass deflections.