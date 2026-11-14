3 Upcoming Games That Will Prove Where UCLA Basketball Stands

The UCLA Bruins have quickly established themselves as one of the elite teams with their blistering start to the season.

Defeating Arizona in the season opener was an eye-opening result, as the Wildcats have a championship-ready roster. While the Bruins entered the season as a top-25 team, they weren't totally viewed as capable of eventually challenging for a national championship. It's taken only three games for UCLA to disprove that narrative .

Now, the non-conference schedule features several tune-up games, but there are still tantalizing matchups remaining before Big Ten play begins. Obviously, Arizona was the marquee game on the early-season slate, but here are three more games that will teach us more about the Bruins in the coming weeks.

Saint Mary's - Nov. 26

Nov 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sergej MacUra (12) and forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) on the court in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This projects to a high-scoring affair, as UCLA (101.3 PPG) and St. Mary's (93.5 PPG) each rank inside the top 40 nationally in scoring. However, the Gaels are vulnerable defensively, allowing 76.5 points per game against Illinois State, North Dakota State, Nevada, and UIC.

That said, this game is more of a test for UCLA's defense, which has been stellar as well. While it was Arkansas-Pine Bluff , the Bruins' defense was suffocating, forcing 30 turnovers that led to 45 points. With the offensive prowess Mick Cronin has at his disposal , all the 55-year-old head coach needs for this team to reach its potential is effort on the defensive end. In what should be an exciting game, that end of the floor will be the determining factor.

Gonzaga - Dec. 5

Gonzaga hasn't been as formidable in recent memory as they have been under Mark Few, but it's one of the better teams in the country this season. The Bulldogs are led by sophomore guard Davis Fogle, who is averaging 22.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists while shooting 45.2% from the field and 36.4% from three-point range.

Nov 7, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few looks on against the New Mexico State Aggies during the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Similar to the Bruins, Gonzaga's offense is well-balanced, with a seven- or eight-man rotation. Anytime there's a matchup between two top-25 teams, it's always on the radar.

San Diego State - Dec. 29

This will be UCLA's final game before conference play begins on Jan. 2. By then, some of these statistics could look inflated, but currently, the Aztecs are shooting 43.1% from three-point range.

The Bruins will be challenged again defensively, but this is a great transition contest before conference play. Latrell Davis is the player to watch from UCLA's perspective. The 6-foot-3, 216-pound guard is averaging 23.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 62.5% from the field and 57.9% from three-point range.