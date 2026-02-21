3 Bruins Who Must Carry UCLA's Weight Against Illinois

After a few rough games, the Bruins are looking to get things going against Illinois.

It has been no secret that UCLA has struggled to live up to expectations this season. Sitting at 17-9, the Bruins are well below where they were projected to be at this point. A major factor has been inconsistent performances from key players.

Skyy Clark | G

Skyy Clark does not necessarily fit that mold. His scoring ability has made him one of UCLA’s most effective offensive players this season. With him expected to play significant minutes against Illinois, it would not be surprising to see him have a strong performance.

If Clark delivers, it could elevate UCLA to the level needed to compete with a team like Illinois. A big game would also boost his confidence, which could be a key factor in the Bruins finishing the season on a strong note. Clark needs to go for at least 20, if there is hope for a win.

Eric Dailey Jr | F

Eric Dailey Jr. has also struggled to meet expectations . At one point, he was considered among the top small forwards in college basketball, but his production has declined sharply. Over the last two games, he has averaged just three points and two rebounds.

If Dailey Jr. can compete on the glass and create offensive opportunities, he could bounce back in a meaningful way. However, his impact will ultimately depend on his ability to knock down shots and find space within the offense. He is a key player to watch in this matchup.

Xavier Booker | F

Xavier Booker , meanwhile, needs to rewrite the narrative surrounding his play. Recently, he has struggled to assert himself as a dominant presence in the paint, allowing opponents to exploit UCLA’s defensive weaknesses. Securing at least six rebounds in this game should be a non-negotiable expectation.

If Booker performs well in the paint, the Bruins will have a better chance to control the game. Keaton Wagler will likely be a major threat from beyond the arc, so Booker’s ability to protect the interior could help disrupt Illinois’ offensive flow by creating a bottleneck defensively.

The bottom line is that these three players will have a major impact on UCLA’s success. If they can exceed expectations, the Bruins will have a legitimate chance to pull off an upset. It will not be easy, but it is necessary. Only time will tell.

