5 2027 Commitments UCLA Football Must Keep

UCLA has taken the football recruiting world by storm this offseason with a potential top-10 recruiting class in the first full recruiting cycle under new head coach Bob Chesney.

However, there's still a long way to go and a full season to play before that 2027 class signs their letters of intent and officially becomes Bruins. Things can change in a hurry in this industry, and to maximize its rewards, UCLA has to hang on to most (if not all) of these recruits.

JuJu Johnson

Blessed to be named a 5 star again! God just tested me that’s all he knew the truth. #gobruins #fivestar @UCLAFBRecruit pic.twitter.com/ODNl9UWosh — JuJu Johnson (@JuLikeThat) June 10, 2026

This should go without saying. Johnson recently became UCLA's first 5-star commitment in three years, and the first 5-star recruit to choose the Bruins under their new coaching staff. Plus, he plays a critical position that UCLA has struggled with. The Bruins have had few sure-tacklers, big-time athletes, and ballhawks on the back end of their defense over the last couple of seasons, and Johnson can be a potential solution to all those issues.

His commitment can also put UCLA in the picture for other high-end recruits who want to be a part of building something and play with other future stars. Having buy-in from a player of Johnson's caliber this early in Bob Chesney's tenure speaks volumes to what UCLA could become.

George Toia

BREAKING: Four-Star DL George Toia has Committed to UCLA, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

The 6’1 300 DL chose the Bruins over Texas, Michigan, and Penn State



He’s ranked as the No. 8 DL in the ‘27 Class (Rivals Industry)⁰

“Still aroun so look aroun!!🏆🇹🇴”https://t.co/SHCB7hwRaW pic.twitter.com/PjWu9j5l6l — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 30, 2026

Many believe elite defensive units start up front, and UCLA has had its share of problems in the trenches. The current group has few to no elite playmakers on the inside, and Toia could have an immediate path to getting on the field. He's powerful and violent, and his family has NFL roots that often bode well for development, work ethic, and talent.

Furthermore, Toia is a key player in UCLA's efforts to build a stronger Texas pipeline. It hasn't been stated or acknowledged publicly, but the Bruins have clearly been more active in one of the country's top states for high school football talent than they have been in recent memory. Keeping Toia will help build that pipeline, as it could influence other Texans to pick UCLA down the road.

Matthew Gregory

UCLA is searching for playmakers on both sides of the ball and turned to the transfer portal as a quick fix for Year 1. They landed quite a few solid players to surround quarterback Nico Iamaleava this fall, but those players are mostly experienced veterans, and eventually, college athletes have to move on.

That means finding adequate replacements, and Gregory could be exactly that. He's UCLA's newest 4-star commitment, choosing the Bruins as his college destination on Friday. Scouts rave about his speed, route-running, and athleticism. which could help transform the UCLA passing game, even at just six-foot, 175 lbs.

Jackson Roper

This is a similar case to Toia on the field. UCLA has struggled to establish a consistent offense, and much of that has been due to issues on the offensive line. The easiest fix would be to bring in proven, successful veterans up front, but there also needs to be depth and the ability to develop future starters.

Roper has a high ceiling and is one of the top offensive linemen UCLA has added in a group that has otherwise been limited in quantity so far. Roper is the top lineman currently committed to the Bruins in 2027 and would add to a solid core if they all develop.

Jayshon Gibson

Texas boys taking over Westwood.



Jerry Outhouse Jr., Jayshon Gibson and Elijajuan Houston suited up in UCLA unis on their official visit.



(📸 Jaquan Gibson) pic.twitter.com/DNdVSrIFJV — Jack Savage (@JackJohnSavage) May 15, 2026

Gibson is another player who can help UCLA establish its Texas pipeline, but his potential impact goes beyond that. UCLA has Wayne Knight set to take over the starting running back job in 2026, but the job is up for grabs in future seasons. The rest of the group features former highly touted recruits and experienced P4 transfers, but Gibson is the first running back recruit the program has had under Chesney who could truly push for a role as a true freshman.

UCLA has a history of producing good running backs, but it has become stagnant. Jayshon Gobson could be part of the group that restores the former reputation.