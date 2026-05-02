UCLA Lands 2027 4-Star Offensive Lineman

If one thing is clear, it’s that Bob Chesney is operating UCLA like an elite program.

The Bruins were able to land Jackson Roper, a 6-foot-5, 305-pound interior offensive lineman from Colorado. Roper is ranked 166th nationally, 9th at his position, and first in Colorado. This is a massive addition for the Bruins, especially considering they just lost Garrett DiGiorgio .

Why This Is Impressive

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What makes this recruitment so impressive is the number of teams UCLA beat out. Not only did the Bruins beat Colorado — the school closest to Roper — but they also beat Big Ten powerhouses like USC, Ohio State, Oregon, and Michigan.

It should also be noted that UCLA beat out SEC programs such as Texas A&M, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, and Oklahoma. When you factor in geography, this win becomes even more impressive. UCLA has completely changed its identity with Chesney. This can only be a good thing.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This move also puts UCLA firmly in the top 10 of the 2027 recruiting cycle, and fifth in the Big Ten behind USC, Penn State, Ohio State, and Oregon. It’s also the highest-ranked class UCLA has had since 2018. Chesney is all gas, no brakes.

Who Is Jackson Roper?

4⭐️ OL Jackson Roper has committed to UCLA #ChesneyTrain pic.twitter.com/VhUwEbF9E1 — Barstool UCLA (@StoolWestwood) May 1, 2026

What immediately stands out about Roper is his athleticism. Throughout high school, he played multiple positions — not just across the offensive line, but also at defensive tackle. That kind of versatility is only a good thing for UCLA.

Right now, it’s clear UCLA needed more help on the offensive line . While they brought in a good number of transfers and added three-star Jackson Hill, they hadn’t landed elite talent at the position. This is their first 4-star offensive lineman since Thomas Cole in 2021.

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins tight end Moliki Matavao (88) and UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Garrett DiGiorgio (72) walks off the field USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (far left) and bench celebrates in the closing minute at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

With UCLA trending toward a more run-heavy system, landing Roper — especially with this level of competition — makes this commitment even more valuable. UCLA’s offensive potential should be on full display for years, as Roper is projected to be a multi-year starter.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney (left) and athletic director Martin Jarmond at introductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The bottom line is, UCLA has been on fire on the recruiting trail. With Roper committing, the Bruins are firmly in a position where they can’t be ignored as an elite program. And the best part — there’s still plenty of time to add even more talent.

Chesney is leading the Bruins into a new era where the program looks to be competitive on a national scale. Landing elite talents like Roper is a start.