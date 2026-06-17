5 Burning Questions for Upcoming UCLA Football Season

Expectations are climbing for the upcoming UCLA football season as the Bruins look to re-establish themselves in the current landscape of the Big Ten Conference and college football as a whole.

Yet no one knows what UCLA can really achieve until it takes the field in an actual game, and even then, there will be plenty to fix and questions to answer. Here are five of the big questions that will be answered by UCLA's on-the-field performances this season.

1. Can Chesney, New Staff Unlock Quarterback Iamaleava and Offense?

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This is the question hanging over the program and its starting quarterback. Iamaleava was electric in his one year as the starter at Tennessee, but that offense has become notorious for producing "system quarterbacks." After a rough debut season in his return to the Southern California area, the redshirt junior must be eager to prove himself as a candidate to play at the next level.

And he seems like a perfect fit for the offense that comes with his new staff. They used James Madison quarterback Alonza Barnett III almost exactly as Iamaleava should be used, and Iamaleava undoubtedly has the higher ceiling of the two. Plus, he has many more playmakers at his disposal than he had previously.

2. How Much of a Difference Will the Transfers Make?

James Madison’s Landon Ellis, right, pulls down a reception during the first quarter ahead of Oregon’s Theran Johnson at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Many of those new playmakers are transfers. UCLA has a few new running backs and tight ends, along with some new starting offensive linemen and an almost entirely new receiving corps. That brings many unknowns to the offense before we see the Bruins take the field, but a few have a track record of success.

That starts with running back Wayne Knight, who can be the rare 1,000-yard rusher to play alongside Iamaleava and take some of the pressure off of him. Plus, it's easier to run an offense when you have others you can rely on to do their jobs.

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Sammy Omosigho (7) brings down Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jamarion Miller (26) during a first-round College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. Alabama won 34-24. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The transfers will impact the defense, too. Oklahoma transfer linebacker Sammy Omosigho will step into a starting role, while defensive end Sahir West becomes an immediately impactful pass-rusher. The secondary returns a few really good players, but Utah transfer Tao Johnson and Ohio State transfer Malik Hartford add to the group.

Still, the perceived impact on paper has to be proven on the field.

3. Can Culture Really Change This Quickly and Withstand Difficulties of New Staff?

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's interesting how quickly the vibes around the UCLA football program changed from everything being destined to fall apart to UCLA becoming a potential surprise team this season. A great deal of that credit goes to Chesney, who continues to win over internal stakeholders and recruits.

But it's one thing to do all that before you've taken the field and still have positivity from your first public appearances ringing throughout campus, and another to stick with it during the trials of the season. We've seen the approach to keeping things positive, but will it hold up after a tough loss, a long losing streak, or another disheartening result?

4. Will UCLA Be More Competitive in Big Ten?

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins assistant safeties coach Anthony DiMichele during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It'd be difficult to draw up a better Big Ten schedule for UCLA in Year 1 of the new regime. UCLA jumps right into Big Ten play in Week 3 against lowly Purdue, and the only real complaint that can be made is the cross-country trip to Maryland. But those trips are unavoidable in the current climate of the conference, and there are more challenging opponents to face on the East Coast.

The start of Big Ten play over the season's first two months brings five opponents the Bruins' way, with three games at home and four against teams that have finished recent seasons among the bottom tier of the league. That will give UCLA a head start before a tough November and a chance to eclipse the three-win mark in conference play for the first time since joining the Big Ten.

5. Can UCLA Make a Bowl Game?

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general overall view of helmets at the line of scrimmage as UCLA Bruins center Sam Yoon (64) snaps the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This should be the goal for a rebuilding program, even though some have become outliers that raise expectations for others. The College Football Playoff and a National Championship are the ultimate goals, but this is still a step forward. So, how likely is it for UCLA this season?

The first two months bring plenty of chances. Non-conference games against Cal and San Diego State won't be easy but may be winnable, and the Bruins should at least be competitive in most of their early Big Ten games. Depending on how well things go early on, the October 31 non-conference game against Nevada could have a bowl berth on the line.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Matthew Muasau (57) and defensive backs Osiris Gilbert (18) and Cole Martin (4) tackle receiver Jonah Smith (24) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, if things don't go smoothly early, a challenging November slate that includes Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, and USC could easily keep UCLA from the six-win mark needed to reach the postseason.