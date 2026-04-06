5 Key Observations From UCLA's National Championship Victory

The Bruins just won the National Championship against the South Carolina Gamecocks in a game that did not even seem real as it happened, being full of utter dominance from UCLA that had not been there just one game prior.

They won by almost 30 points, 79-51 , and social media had a lot to say about the game; however, there are already some observations to be made now that the season is over.

Observation 1: Cori Close Knows What She Is Doing

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close cuts down the net after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It was not doubted coming into the season that Cori Close was a great coach for the Bruins, as she had made them a force to be reckoned with year in and year out.

However, this year could put her on the track to all-time status, as this championship very well could be the first of many; not many teams can win the national title, let alone by 29 points after all.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close celebrates on the podium after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Her prowess will be on full display as she traverses the off-season and tries to make another championship squad to hopefully build a dynasty.

Observation 2: The Seniors Went Out on a High Note

UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) smiles with her teammates after a defensive stop during their 79-51 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks to claim the NCAA women's basketball national championship at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on April 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Out of any game that the seniors could have finished their tenure with UCLA on, their game against the Gamecocks most certainly was the best option.

They combined for almost all of the team's 79 points, had over 37 rebounds on the night, managed five blocks, and seven total steals.

The UCLA Bruins celebrate their 79-51 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks to claim the NCAA women's basketball national championship at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on April 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Furthermore, their terrific game statistic-wise was to win the national title, which will leave their name etched in the history books in an incredibly positive light, as the unit looks forward to the WNBA.

Observation 3: UCLA Already Has Great Players for Next Year

Apr 3, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) and forward Amanda Muse (33) react with teammates on the bench during the second half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Texas Longhorns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The flipside of the seniors having a great final night and moving on is that the Bruins will be missing their six main players come next season, which would be incredibly concerning for many teams, but not UCLA.

They already have Sienna Betts, who has shown flashes this season and had four rebounds in only six minutes in the championship game, as well as a few others who played well under similar time constraints.

Apr 3, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) and forward Amanda Muse (33) react on the bench during the second half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Texas Longhorns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There might be growing pains, but the Bruins will be poised for success even without their seniors from this season.

Observation 4: The Turnover Game Finally Cleaned Up

UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) grabs a rebound over South Carolina Gamecocks guard Raven Johnson (25) during the NCAA women's basketball national championship at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on April 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Throughout the March Madness tournament, the Bruins could not get past the issue of sloppy turnovers, and it could have cost them games against teams like Duke and Texas.

But against South Carolina, they were able to contain their turnovers to just nine, and it could have been even better, even if it did not affect the game's final score, and was nonetheless another high note for UCLA to finish their season on.

Observation 5: Defense Reigned Supreme Once More

UCLA Bruins guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) yells out to her teammates as they defend the South Carolina Gamecocks during the NCAA women's basketball national championship at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on April 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UCLA's biggest strength this season has been its defensive prowess, and it held strong against the Gamecocks, forcing South Carolina to take 15 three-pointers and allowing only two to go in.

Even if they did not play the cleanest game foul-wise, allowing the Gamecocks to get 17 free throws, of which 13 were made, they did not let anything go, and left behind a legacy of defense that will be hard to rival in the future.