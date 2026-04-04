What Cori Close Said Following UCLA's Win Over Texas

The Bruins were able to take down Texas in a very intense defensive matchup winning 51-44.

While a win is certainly a win, especially in the Final Four , UCLA’s path to this one was undeniably rough. The game was slow-paced, and the outcome was largely decided by both teams’ struggles to convert shots. Looking ahead, it’s clear the Bruins cannot afford to replicate this type of performance.

First Championship Appearance in Program History

Apr 3, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close reacts during the second half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Texas Longhorns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This win marks the first time in UCLA women's basketball history that the Bruins have made the National Championship . Not only does this look good on a resume, but it will play a factor in landing big names when the time comes for the portal to open. Big things are happening in Westwood.

"In terms of what it means to me, it's just everything. It's just everything for me to be a fly on the wall and to watch incredible young women chase their dreams, grow together, sacrifice, grow in character, grow in competency, grow in mastering their craft. And I just—I really—it’s just such a joy to serve their growth process. And I just feel humbled to be a part.” Cori Close

Mentored by John Wooden

John Wooden, center, coach of the UCLA national champions, compares notes with his fellow basketball lecturers at Tennessee State's Blue Ribbon Clinic on July 23,1964. They are Harold Hunter, left, Tennessee State coach, and Cornelius Ridley of Pearl High School. | Robert Johnson / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

UCLA is a program built on sustained success. The internet—and, more importantly, the men’s team’s 11 national championships—has fostered a culture that few schools can match. The fact that Coach Close was mentored by John Wooden speaks volumes about how she has built her own success.

“Yeah, it's spectacular. I remember that when I was being mentored by Coach John Wooden, one of the things he gave me was a sense that you could compete at the highest levels, you could master your craft, and you could do it in a transformational, character-building way. And I was almost losing hope that that was possible. And then Coach Wooden was like, ‘No, it can be done.’ And you have to value certain things." Cori Close

Defensive Battle

UCLA forward Angela Dugalic (32) and Texas guard Madison Booker (35) fight for position on a rebound at Mortgage Matchup Center during a Final Four semifinal game in Phoenix on April 3, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If you couldn’t tell already, this game was a certified defensive showcase. UCLA has one of the most talented rosters in the nation, and managing only 51 points is a telltale sign that the opponent was doing something right. But all things considered, this game ultimately makes UCLA better.