What Cori Close Said Following UCLA's Win Over Texas
In this story:
The Bruins were able to take down Texas in a very intense defensive matchup winning 51-44.
While a win is certainly a win, especially in the Final Four, UCLA’s path to this one was undeniably rough. The game was slow-paced, and the outcome was largely decided by both teams’ struggles to convert shots. Looking ahead, it’s clear the Bruins cannot afford to replicate this type of performance.
First Championship Appearance in Program History
This win marks the first time in UCLA women's basketball history that the Bruins have made the National Championship. Not only does this look good on a resume, but it will play a factor in landing big names when the time comes for the portal to open. Big things are happening in Westwood.
"In terms of what it means to me, it's just everything. It's just everything for me to be a fly on the wall and to watch incredible young women chase their dreams, grow together, sacrifice, grow in character, grow in competency, grow in mastering their craft. And I just—I really—it’s just such a joy to serve their growth process. And I just feel humbled to be a part.”Cori Close
Mentored by John Wooden
UCLA is a program built on sustained success. The internet—and, more importantly, the men’s team’s 11 national championships—has fostered a culture that few schools can match. The fact that Coach Close was mentored by John Wooden speaks volumes about how she has built her own success.
“Yeah, it's spectacular. I remember that when I was being mentored by Coach John Wooden, one of the things he gave me was a sense that you could compete at the highest levels, you could master your craft, and you could do it in a transformational, character-building way. And I was almost losing hope that that was possible. And then Coach Wooden was like, ‘No, it can be done.’ And you have to value certain things."Cori Close
Defensive Battle
If you couldn’t tell already, this game was a certified defensive showcase. UCLA has one of the most talented rosters in the nation, and managing only 51 points is a telltale sign that the opponent was doing something right. But all things considered, this game ultimately makes UCLA better.
"I told them there's going to be a game in the NCAA Tournament that you're going to have to just grind it out and do it with your defense… and this was the game we needed that...I really did feel guilty walking off the floor because it was not pretty in any way, shape, or form. But the reality is it's really all about toughness at this point and finding a way to make a winning play.”Cori Close
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.