5 UCLA Production Predictions With Scarlet Knights Looming
The Bruins are looking to send a huge message against Rutgers following heartbreaker against Indiana.
UCLA's starters played a tough 50-minute game against Indiana. While this might be hard for most teams to bounce back from, not so much for UCLA. They have been very thin on depth, which in turn means UCLA has the conditioning required to play at their best vs Rutgers.
Trent Perry | G
Trent Perry was a force to be reckoned with against Indiana. He was able to tie the game off a heroic three-pointer to send the game into overtime. With that momentum going into overtime, it was shocking to see UCLA fail to capitalize. While he had a chance win the game, he ultimately missed.
Against Rutgers we can expect Perry to have a very solid outing. It might be out of frustration from the game prior, or that he knows his minutes as a starter could be in peril with Skyy Clark coming back. Either way, this will be a huge game from Perry.
Prediction: 21 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
Donovan Dent | G
Donovan Dent gave us a New Mexico-esque performance against Indiana. He drove to the paint fearlessly and with finesse. Moving forward we should see him attempt to build off that. If Dent is able to score at will like he did in overtime against the Hoosiers, we could have a great game.
The only thing that could bar this is fatigue becoming too much of a factor. Dent played a staggering 50-minutes vs Indiana. While Dent has shown great conditioning this season. After a game like that, it would not be surprising for Dent's number to briefly dip. Especially against a inferior opponent.
Prediction: 16 PTS, 7 AST, 3 REB
Eric Dailey Jr | F
Eric Dailey Jr has been on a roll lately. While he took a step back against Indiana, he still produced at a high level. 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting is nothing to complain about. However, his six rebounds is. Prior to the game, he was averaging around 7.5 rebounds.
While his low-rebounding was a little disappointing, we should see him return to normal against Rutgers. The Knights have proven to be a very strong rebounding team. Meaning we should see Dailey Jr give that much more effort to equalize.
Prediction: 12 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
Tyler Bilodeau | F
While Tyler Bilodeau was able to record an 18 point double-double against Indiana, it can still be considered an off game. His scoring was spotty, and his discipline was rough. He would foul out in the first overtime, and you could see a huge momentum shift.
With that being said it is very unlikely to see Bilodeau repeat some of his prior mistake. His scoring needs to be a factor if the Bruins hope to run up the score. This simply comes down on how consistent Bilodeau is. Odds are he kills it.
Prediction: 19 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
Xavier Booker | F
Xavier Booker took a step back against Indiana. His defense was notably shaky, and so was his stat line. He played 30-plus minutes and was only able score seven-points and two rebounds. Not good. Booker has had a rough season, so hopefully he his able to bounce back vs Rutgers.
If he is able to be that physical player in the paint that Mick Cronin expects we could see a very impactful showing. Against Oregon he was able to grab eight-rebounds, a stat that he must replicate against Rutgers.
Preditction: 6 REB, 5 REB, 2 AST
