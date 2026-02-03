5 UCLA Production Predictions With Scarlet Knights Looming

The Bruins are looking to send a huge message against Rutgers following heartbreaker against Indiana.

UCLA's starters played a tough 50-minute game against Indiana. While this might be hard for most teams to bounce back from, not so much for UCLA. They have been very thin on depth, which in turn means UCLA has the conditioning required to play at their best vs Rutgers.

Trent Perry | G

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts after a three-point basket to tie the game with one second in regulation time against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Trent Perry was a force to be reckoned with against Indiana. He was able to tie the game off a heroic three-pointer to send the game into overtime. With that momentum going into overtime, it was shocking to see UCLA fail to capitalize. While he had a chance win the game, he ultimately missed.

Against Rutgers we can expect Perry to have a very solid outing. It might be out of frustration from the game prior, or that he knows his minutes as a starter could be in peril with Skyy Clark coming back. Either way, this will be a huge game from Perry.

Prediction: 21 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST

Donovan Dent | G

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Nick Dorn (7) defends UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Donovan Dent gave us a New Mexico-esque performance against Indiana. He drove to the paint fearlessly and with finesse. Moving forward we should see him attempt to build off that. If Dent is able to score at will like he did in overtime against the Hoosiers, we could have a great game.

The only thing that could bar this is fatigue becoming too much of a factor. Dent played a staggering 50-minutes vs Indiana. While Dent has shown great conditioning this season. After a game like that, it would not be surprising for Dent's number to briefly dip. Especially against a inferior opponent.

Prediction: 16 PTS, 7 AST, 3 REB

Eric Dailey Jr | F

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts after a dunk in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Eric Dailey Jr has been on a roll lately. While he took a step back against Indiana, he still produced at a high level. 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting is nothing to complain about. However, his six rebounds is. Prior to the game, he was averaging around 7.5 rebounds.

While his low-rebounding was a little disappointing, we should see him return to normal against Rutgers. The Knights have proven to be a very strong rebounding team. Meaning we should see Dailey Jr give that much more effort to equalize.

Prediction: 12 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST

Tyler Bilodeau | F

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) is fouled by Indiana Hoosiers guard Conor Enright (5) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While Tyler Bilodeau was able to record an 18 point double-double against Indiana, it can still be considered an off game. His scoring was spotty, and his discipline was rough. He would foul out in the first overtime, and you could see a huge momentum shift.

With that being said it is very unlikely to see Bilodeau repeat some of his prior mistake. His scoring needs to be a factor if the Bruins hope to run up the score. This simply comes down on how consistent Bilodeau is. Odds are he kills it.

Prediction: 19 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST

Xavier Booker | F

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Xavier Booker (1) is defended by Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) and center Daniel Jacobsen (12) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Xavier Booker took a step back against Indiana. His defense was notably shaky, and so was his stat line. He played 30-plus minutes and was only able score seven-points and two rebounds. Not good. Booker has had a rough season, so hopefully he his able to bounce back vs Rutgers.

If he is able to be that physical player in the paint that Mick Cronin expects we could see a very impactful showing. Against Oregon he was able to grab eight-rebounds, a stat that he must replicate against Rutgers.

Preditction: 6 REB, 5 REB, 2 AST

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin on the bench during the second overtime period against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

