5 Key UCLA Stat Predictions in Rematch vs. Oregon

Taking a look at how each UCLA starter could perform against a struggling Oregon team.

By no means will UCLA's matchup be easy, but with Oregon's leading scorer, Nate Bittle, expected to miss time, UCLA should have a considerable edge in the paint. Even with that advantage, UCLA's starters need to perform.

Trent Perry | G

Jan 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) is defended by Northwestern Wildcats guard Jordan Clayton (11) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This could be Trent Perry's last chance to prove to Mick Cronin that he deserves a starting role once Skyy Clark comes back. With that being said, Perry needs to be undeniable in this game, scoring at an efficient level, along with a nice showcase of facilitating and rebounding.

A bad game here seals his fate back to the bench. And Perry knows this, meaning it is very unlikley that he does not have a good game here. Perry has been able to consistently score at will as of late, which will be a factor in this one.

Prediction: 21 PTS, 4 AST, 2 REB

Donovan Dent | G

Jan 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is defended by Northwestern Wildcats guard Jake West (3) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Donovan Dent has been playing some of his best basketball lately. This, in turn, has made him one of UCLA's biggest threats, behind only Tyler Bilodeau. His facilitating has been on point all season, and we will see a flurry of assists in this one.

With Bittle expected to miss this game, Oregon's paint is looking very vulnerable. This means two things for Dent: either he drives hard and frequently, or he finds other players for quick and easy assists. The ladder is much more likley, as Dent has proven to be a pass-first guard this season.

Prediction: 11 PTS, 8 AST, 3 REB

Eric Dailey Jr | F

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts after a 3-point basket in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Eric Dailey Jr ., without a doubt, has been UCLA's most impactful player recently. In the last two games for the Bruins, he has recorded 7-plus rebounds in each. The Bruins have not been a good rebounding team this season, and what Dailey Jr has been able to do has started to change that narrative.

There’s no reason to believe Dailey Jr will slow down on the glass, but his offensive game still needs refinement. His shot selection has been questionable at times, though this matchup gives him an opportunity to reset and build momentum. Dailey Jr should have a good outing here.

Prediction: 16 PTS. 7 REB, 2 AST

Tyler Bilodeau | F

Jan 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Max Green (10) and guard Jake West (3) defend UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Tyler Bilodeau is entering this game as UCLA's leading scorer this season, and does not appear to be slowing down. While he did have a rough second half vs Northwestern, this can be easily written off by the illness he has been dealing with. Fatigue was a factor.

With a few days rest along, with playing a much inferior opponent riddled with injuries, we should see the Bilodeau that teams see in their nightmares. If Bilodeau is able to play consistently in this game, there is no reason why he can't reach the 20-plus point mark in this one.

Prediction: 25 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST

Xavier Booker | F

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Xavier Booker (1) is defended by Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) and center Daniel Jacobsen (12) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Xavier Booker has struggled this season, and there is really no way around it. However, it appears that Booker has finally settled in and is playing at a high level. While the boxscore doesn't necessarily reflect that, he has become significantly more physical and more willing to rebound.

If he is able to build on these past performances, there is little doubt that he will be a difference maker in this one. Against Northwestern, he recorded eight rebounds, which reflected in UCLA's strong defensive showing.

Prediction: 9 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST

Jan 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts after not getting a foul call in the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

