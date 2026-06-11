5 Reasons UCLA Football Can Exceed Expectations in 2026

Many will say the pressure is on new UCLA head football coach Bob Chesney as he takes over the Bruins' program, and in the grand scheme of things, they'd be correct. But in 2026, the expectation should be that he helps set the tone and establish the foundation for a competitive future by progressing positively through the season.

Still, it's difficult to temper expectations given how UCLA has approached its offseason and the excitement that has steadily built throughout the spring. They've caused some to dream big and have high aspirations. If those are to come to fruition in 2026, these would likely be contributing reasons to it all happening.

New Mindset

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney (right) with CBS Los Angeles sports director Jim Hill at introductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That new mindset of the team, program, and its fans is a good place to start. They've dealt with plenty of negativity over the last two years, and sometimes hitting the reset button is exactly what was needed. They've reloaded with a new group that seems hell-bent on returning winning football to UCLA.

It's easy to say that immediately after a new hire as the new staff and leaders shmooze the boosters and top decision-makers, but that feeling didn't fade once UCLA hit the field for spring practice. There's a long way to go, but if UCLA can keep up the positivity, it can motivate them to prove everyone wrong. And that competitive and tenacious attitude could lead to success on the field.

New Systems

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney looks on during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Whatever UCLA was doing under the previous staff clearly didn't work. The Bruins averaged just 18.2 points per game while opponents scored, and they struggled on the turnover front. Nothing was smooth, and everything often looked out of sync.

That's one of the first things the Bruins can change this year. Their defense is adopting a more sound, aggressive approach, while the offense is emphasizing explosive plays that have been few and far between, no matter the personnel. Luckily, they'll also have plenty of weapons this time around.

Influx of Talent and Depth

James Madison’s Landon Ellis, right, pulls down a reception during the first quarter ahead of Oregon’s Theran Johnson at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the current age of college sports, every team experiences significant roster turnover in a given offseason, and UCLA was among the most affected programs this winter. The Bruins welcome 41 players from the transfer portal in addition to the 19 incoming freshmen signees they landed through high school recruiting, now a foreign ground to some programs.

Within that group are plenty of depth and playmakers at key positions, which the Bruins had been missing under the previous regime. That's especially true on the offensive side of the ball, where the Bruins have added almost entirely new groups at wide receiver, tight end, and offensive line, and have welcomed one of the nation's leading rushers in Wayne Knight.

Easy (ish) Schedule To Start the Season

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general overall aerali view of the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The schedule makers helped the Bruins out a bit this season. Obviously, UCLA takes care of its non-conference schedule, and the availability of those dates is impacted by the conference slate. However, UCLA gets five of its first seven games at home, and four of its first five Big Ten games are against some of the worst teams in the conference over the past two years.

The Bruins also only have to leave the Pacific Time Zone once before November. They will take on several fellow first-year coaches who make those games toss-ups at best, and they will face only three teams expected to be in the Big Ten title picture. That's not bad considering some Big Ten programs have had to face multiple top-10 nationally ranked teams in a row in conference play during previous seasons.

Improved Running Game

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Most good college football teams have balance on offense, and in the Big Ten, that usually starts with the running game. Yet, since joining the conference, UCLA's rushing offense has not been up to par with that of a premier Big Ten team, especially in terms of production and physicality.

This year, the Bruins have completely flipped things, adding experienced veteran offensive linemen , running backs, and tight ends to the equation, alongside a coaching staff that knows how to create a functional running scheme. James Madison was a top-10 rushing offense last season, and those who have made the move to Westwood have the chance to replicate it with a new group.