UCLA Offensive Lineman Speaks Highly of Bob Chesney

UCLA head coach Bob Chesney is one of the brightest up-and-coming head coaches in the game, and there’s a reason many of his previous talents want to continue playing for him.

Chesney was hired by UCLA last December to help revive a program that has experienced very little success since joining the Big Ten two seasons ago. The Bruins are just 8-16 — 3-9 last season — since joining the conference, and have yet to have a winning season.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chesney’s Past Experiences

Chesney has plenty of experience reviving middling programs. Prior to UCLA, he was the head coach at James Madison. While with the Dukes, he helped them transition to FBS about as smoothly as humanly possible, going 21-6 over two seasons, and leading the Dukes to their first College Football Playoff appearance last season after a 12-2 record and Sun Belt crown.

Now with a new leader taking charge, many believe that UCLA can begin its turnaround next season, and that it can happen much sooner rather than later, given Chesney’s successful track record in the past. It’s been a while since the Bruins were taken seriously in football, and they’ll be looking to set the record straight in 2026 that they can be a contender in one of college football’s best conferences.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As such, many premier talents from that memorable James Madison are now key parts of their mission at UCLA. One of those players is Riley Robell, a reserve offensive lineman who has seen his playing time increase throughout his college career. He spoke very highly of Chesney in a recent interview with Barstool Sports .

Robell’s Thoughts

“I think Coach Ches is one of the best leaders of men I’ve ever met in my whole life. It was one of the biggest reasons for me coming here,” Robell said. “That guy brings everybody to put the best version of themselves out when we’re wearing UCLA on our chest.”

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Playing for somebody like that is so easy,” he added. “I know that if any coach on our staff had the opportunity to, they’re strapping the helmet on, the shoulder pads, and they’re running through somebody’s face for me.”

The Bruins haven’t experienced much success in recent years, but for the first time in a while, there’s a sense of optimism surrounding the program as they look to get back on track in Chesney’s first season at the helm, as well as down the road beyond 2026.