What 2026 Season Could Mean for Bob Chesney With UCLA

The Bruins are looking to turn things around after a rough season last year, when only three games went in UCLA's favor, and everything else was either a heartbreaking loss or a devastating blowout.

Some of the biggest changes will come from players like Nico Iamaleava, who will lead the team in all offensive regards and have the spotlight from the very first snap.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Others will be coming from rooms flying under the radar, such as the receiving room, which is looking to become explosive and dynamic after a lackluster and stagnant year last season.

But above it all is one man taking responsibility for putting UCLA back into a winning position: Bob Chesney, the new head coach who has already hit the ground running .

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

So, depending on how the Bruins perform this regular season and, hopefully, the postseason, how will the public perception of Chesney likely turn out?

The Fans Don't Like Losses

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A rebuild takes a long time, but if Chesney cannot get his team enough wins to reach a bowl game, fans may be quick to call for his firing before the next season even starts.

There is simply not as much time to rebuild as there used to be after all, and such quick firings have been happening all of the time around the college football landscape, and even in the Big Ten.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the biggest recent examples comes from the Michigan State Spartans, who finished with few wins on the season and, without enough trust in the process ahead, got rid of second-year head coach Jonathan Smith right away.

It might be safe to say that if Chesney can't get anything going this year, he will likely be on the hot seat despite having only one year with the team; however, he is likely to lead the team to better things than just a few wins.

The Fans Love To Win

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If UCLA is able to reach any sort of postseason competition this year, Chesney is going to be adored and loved by the Bruins for a long time to come, and he will have to do a lot to lose their trust.

A bowl game is the most realistic possibility with Chesney, and if he meets that, fans will expect more and be excited for it to come with Chesney at the helm.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, if he is able to lead UCLA to the College Football Playoff, fans will not want to say goodbye to him any time soon, and there is a real chance for him to do so this season.