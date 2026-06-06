5-Star Prospect Sets Surprise UCLA Visit This Weekend

Since taking over as the head coach of UCLA football, Bob Chesney has been putting in work in the offseason to not only rebuild the roster for next year, but also the program for the future.

Since 2020, the Bruins have had only one recruiting class ranked in the top 30, as the 2021 class ranked 30th per Rivals. Now, for 2027, not only is it in the top 30, but it is also in the top 15, ranked 12th in the nation.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In the 2027 class, Chesney has brought in nine 4-star prospects and 11 3-star rankings, but has now emerged as a program to land one of the top players in the 2027 class, as he has scheduled a surprise visit to Westwood this weekend.

Xavier Sabb Schedules Visit to UCLA

Sabb coming to UCLA this weekend was a big surprise, as the campus is already full of recruits taking their official visits. Sabb will be joining players such as Brady Edmunds, Blake Wong, and many others.

Sabb has one of the best all-around multi-sport profiles in the 2027 high school class, as he plays football, basketball, and track and field. Sabb is currently rated a 5-star and the No. 22 prospect nationally in the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Glassboro junior Xavier Sabb was named Most Valuable Player in a 36-20 win over Haddonfield at the Battle at the Beach. August 30, 2025 | Tom McGurk / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He’s a two-way player who wants to play receiver in college but might be even more gifted in the secondary. He’s coming off a solid junior season in which he threw 59 passes for 896 yards and 13 touchdowns. He shows dynamic playmaking ability after the catch and has the juice to score from anywhere on the field. He can go up and win 50-50 balls and contested catches, and has high-end body control.

What Does This Visit Mean for the Bruins?

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sabb is a top-25-ranked player in the 2027 class and a very sought-after recruit, with offers from LSU, Alabama (drawing the most attention), Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, and Penn State. Currently, Alabama is perceived as the favorite, as his older brother, Keon Sabb, is entering his senior year with the Crimson Tide.

However, if Chesney and UCLA are able to leave an impression on him over the weekend and he were to commit to the Bruins, it would be a major victory for the program. The last 5-star recruit to commit to the Bruins was Dante Moore, who transferred to Oregon after his freshman year.

Sept. 21, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Glassboro (New Jersey) athlete Xavier Sabb watches warm-ups before Ohio State's game against the Marshall University Thundering Herd at Ohio Stadium. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The wide receiver room is already very good in the 2027 class for the Bruins. With a commitment from Sabb to UCLA, he would instantly be the highest-ranked player in the class and would be a top candidate to start in his true freshman season.