How UCLA’s 2027 Recruiting Class Compares to Rest of Nation

The UCLA Bruins have made significant strides in recruiting over the last few months, and they are being recognized for their efforts.

UCLA has been lackluster over the last handful of seasons, but especially in their two seasons since joining the Big Ten. Since 2024, the Bruins have posted a combined 8-16 record, and this past season saw them go just 3-9, their worst since 2018, when they also went 3-9.

UCLA Last Season

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

They tried to make a splash move last offseason to help them get back on the right track, but it didn’t pan out. Former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava made the widely publicized move to come to Westwood and suit up for the Bruins, but what transpired was anything but what they expected.

Iamaleava had his worst season as a college starter for the Bruins last season, throwing for just 1,928 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions as UCLA’s offense seemed stuck in the mud all year. In an effort to make a change, the Bruins fired head coach DeShaun Foster halfway through the season and hired Bob Chesney, who had previously led James Madison to a College Football Playoff appearance in the 2025 season.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With Chesney now at the forefront, the hope is that a turnaround is in the near future for the Bruins. They’ve already done a better job at recruiting top high school talent, as ESPN’s Craig Haubert ranked UCLA’s 2027 recruiting class as the seventh-best in the country as of this moment.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Haubert’s Thoughts

“The Bruins have had more lows than highs over the past decade but are getting positive early signs that new head coach Bob Chesney could bring a better rate of success and consistency based on some of the talent he has been able to secure," Haubert said.

"He capitalized on local talent in the secondary by landing SC Next 300 DBs JuJu Johnson and Pole Moala, and got in-state four-star safety Khalil Terry, a one-time Notre Dame commit, to stay closer to home. He also pulled one-time Georgia commit Jerry Outhouse Jr. out of Texas. The latter is a versatile DB with good burst."

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“George Toia was a big pull out of Texas for the trenches as the four-star is powerful and agile for his size. If he is able to add some refinement to his game, he has the tools to be a handful."