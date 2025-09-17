Latest ACC Coaches' Comments Link Him to UCLA?
Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney is making the rounds for his words towards his haters as the Tigers endure a 1-2 start to the season, and many UCLA Bruins fans (jokingly or not) want Swinney to be linked to Westwood.
"If they want me gone, they can send me on my way," Swinney said Tuesday. "If they’re tired of winning, they can send me on my way. I won’t stop. I’m 55. I’ll go somewhere else and win. I ain’t going to the beach. We’ve won this league eight of the last 10 years. Is that good? I’ve got a long memory in case y’all don’t know.”
The rant, of course, stirred up some conversation, and many Bruins fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to preemptively welcome Swinney to UCLA.
The Bruins are in dire need of an established, culture-setting head coach after dismissing DeShaun Foster 15 games into his UCLA tenure. Swinney, though, may be too old for the long-lasting, culture-shifting coach UCLA administration is looking for.
What UCLA AD Jarmond is Looking For in Next Head Coach
The search is on for DeShaun Foster's replacement after the UCLA Bruins relieved him of his duties following an abysmal 0-3 start to the season.
Martin Jarmond, UCLA athletic director, and Erin Adkins, senior associate athletics director, will be compiling a committee of "accomplished sports and business executives and UCLA greats" to aid in the search for the next head coach.
In a virtual call with local media hours after dismissing Foster, Jarmond detailed what exactly he's looking for in the Bruins' next head football coach.
This transcript was acquired from On3 Bruin Blitz UCLA reporter Tracy McDannald, who compiled all of Jarmond's presser with Ben Bolch (LA Times) and Benjamin Royer (OC Register).
"You know, first and foremost, it’s got to be someone who exemplars our true Bruin values–respect, integrity and just understands those four letters," Jarmond said. "But we’ll be looking for a coach quite frankly who sees the vision to take UCLA to the playoffs.
"We want to win at the highest level. Someone who has confidence in that vision and the attitude and the skills to see it through. That said, I’m focused right now on the current, but make no mistake, we want more for our program. I expect more for our program, I expect more for our fans and we’re going to do what’s best and necessary to invest and position this program for excellence."
