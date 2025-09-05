Every Active UCLA Bruin in the NFL This Season

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
A new NFL season is upon us, which means a collection of former UCLA Bruins are representing Westwood in the pros.
The Bruins have seven total rookies on NFL rosters ahead of this season, one of them being on the practice squad, adding to an already esteemed list of Bruins occupying positions in the pros. In total, there are 32 former Bruins spread across 22 franchises, 23 of which made the active rosters for the 2025 season.
UCLA has never had a problem developing and producing NFL talent, making it a premier destination for recruits who aspire to make it to the next level after college.
With that being said, let's go through every active Bruin playing on Thursdays, Sundays and Mondays this year.
Kenny Clark, Dallas Cowboys, DL
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrates sacking Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with defensive end Rashan Gary (52) and linebacker Quay Walker (7) during their football game Thursday, November 28, 2024, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. / Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
UCLA Tenure: 2013-2015 NFL Experience: 10 years
Ka'imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans, K
Dec 1, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (15) looks at the field goal before kicking against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
UCLA Tenure: 2012-2015 NFL Experience: 10 years
Jake Brendel, San Francisco 49ers, OL
Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers center Jake Brendel (64) is introduced before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
UCLA Tenure: 2011-2015 NFL Experience: 9 years
Kolton Miller, Las Vegas Raiders, OT
Jan 5, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) reacts after the Raiders were defeated by the Los Angeles Chargers 34-20 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
UCLA Tenure: 2014-2017 NFL Experience: 8 years
Andre James, Los Angeles Chargers, C
August 23, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers center Andre James (78) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
UCLA Tenure: 2015-2018 NFL Experience: 7 years
Darnay Holmes, Las Vegas Raiders, CB
Oct 20, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) lines up to defend Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Xavier Smith (19) at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
UCLA Tenure: 2017-2019 NFL Experience: 6 years
Osa Odighizuwa, Dallas Cowboys, DT
Oct 6, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (97) reacts to sacking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (not pictured) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
UCLA Tenure: 2016-2020 NFL Experience: 5 years
Alec Anderson, Buffalo Bills, OT
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson (70) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
UCLA Tenure: 2018-2021 NFL Experience: 4 years
Otito Ogbonnia, Los Angeles Chargers, DL
Oct 21, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia (93) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
UCLA Tenure: 2018-2021 NFL Experience: 4 years
Quentin Lake, Los Angeles Rams, DB
Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) reacts during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
UCLA Tenure: 2017-21 NFL Experience: 4 years
Sean Rhyan, Green Bay Packers, OG
Green Bay Packers guard Sean Rhyan (75) is shown during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, November 24, 2024 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Green Bay Packers beat the San Francisco 49ers 38-10. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
UCLA Tenure: 2019-2021 NFL Experience: 4 years
Jake Bobo, Seattle Seahawks, WR
Aug 15, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) celebrates following his second touchdown catch against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
UCLA Tenure: 2022 NFL Experience: 3 years
Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks, RB
Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) runs the ball against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images
UCLA Tenure: 2021-2022 NFL Experience: 3 years
Jon Gaines II, Arizona Cardinals, OL
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals guard Jon Gaines II (59) against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
UCLA Tenure: 2018-2022 NFL Experience: 3 years
Laiatu Latu, Indianapolis Colts, DE
Sep 22, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) celebrates a sack during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
/ Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
UCLA Tenure: 2022-2023 NFL Experience: 2 years
Darius Muasau, New York Giants, LB
East Rutherford, NJ -- December 15, 2024 -- Darius Muasau of the Giants tries to tackle Lamar Jackson of the Ravens in the first half. The Baltimore Ravens came to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Giants. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
UCLA Tenure: 2022-2023 NFL Experience: 2 years
Colson Yankoff, Washington Commanders, TE
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Colson Yankoff (41) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
UCLA Tenure: 2019-2023 NFL Experience: 2 years
Ale Kaho, Washington Commanders, LB
Oct 30, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Ale Kaho (10) tackles Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) during the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
UCLA Tenure: 2021-2024 NFL Experience: Rookie
Moliki Matavao, New Orleans Saints, TE
Aug 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Moliki Matavao (80) catches a pass against Denver Broncos linebacker Jordan Turner (55) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
UCLA Tenure: 2023-2024 NFL Experience: Rookie
Kain Medrano, Washington Commanders, LB
Aug 23, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Devin Leary (13) throws a pass against Washington Commanders linebacker Kain Medrano (56) at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
UCLA Tenure: 2019-2024 NFL Experience: Rookie
Oluwafemi Oladejo, Tennessee Titans, EDGE
May 10, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo (53) goes through drills during Rookie Mini Camp at Saint Thomas Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
UCLA Tenure: 2023-2024 NFL Experience: Rookie
Carson Schwesinger, Cleveland Browns, LB
Aug 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) leads the team onto the field before the game between the Browns and the Los Angeles Rams at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
UCLA Tenure: 2021-2024 NFL Experience: Rookie
Jay Toia, Dallas Cowboys, DT
Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Jay Toia (93) during the second quarter against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
