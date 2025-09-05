All Bruins

Every Active UCLA Bruin in the NFL This Season

Football is officially back, which means more Bruins are representing Westwood on active NFL rosters.

Connor Moreno

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

A new NFL season is upon us, which means a collection of former UCLA Bruins are representing Westwood in the pros.

The Bruins have seven total rookies on NFL rosters ahead of this season, one of them being on the practice squad, adding to an already esteemed list of Bruins occupying positions in the pros. In total, there are 32 former Bruins spread across 22 franchises, 23 of which made the active rosters for the 2025 season.

UCLA has never had a problem developing and producing NFL talent, making it a premier destination for recruits who aspire to make it to the next level after college.

With that being said, let's go through every active Bruin playing on Thursdays, Sundays and Mondays this year.

Kenny Clark, Dallas Cowboys, DL

UCL
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrates sacking Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with defensive end Rashan Gary (52) and linebacker Quay Walker (7) during their football game Thursday, November 28, 2024, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. / Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UCLA Tenure: 2013-2015
NFL Experience: 10 years

Ka'imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans, K

UCL
Dec 1, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (15) looks at the field goal before kicking against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

UCLA Tenure: 2012-2015
NFL Experience: 10 years

Jake Brendel, San Francisco 49ers, OL

UCL
Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers center Jake Brendel (64) is introduced before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

UCLA Tenure: 2011-2015
NFL Experience: 9 years

Kolton Miller, Las Vegas Raiders, OT

UCL
Jan 5, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) reacts after the Raiders were defeated by the Los Angeles Chargers 34-20 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

UCLA Tenure: 2014-2017
NFL Experience: 8 years

Andre James, Los Angeles Chargers, C

ucl
August 23, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers center Andre James (78) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

UCLA Tenure: 2015-2018
NFL Experience: 7 years

Darnay Holmes, Las Vegas Raiders, CB

UCL
Oct 20, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) lines up to defend Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Xavier Smith (19) at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

UCLA Tenure: 2017-2019
NFL Experience: 6 years

Osa Odighizuwa, Dallas Cowboys, DT

UCL
Oct 6, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (97) reacts to sacking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (not pictured) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

UCLA Tenure: 2016-2020
NFL Experience: 5 years

Alec Anderson, Buffalo Bills, OT

UCL
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson (70) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

UCLA Tenure: 2018-2021
NFL Experience: 4 years

Otito Ogbonnia, Los Angeles Chargers, DL

UCL
Oct 21, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia (93) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

UCLA Tenure: 2018-2021
NFL Experience: 4 years

Quentin Lake, Los Angeles Rams, DB

UCL
Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) reacts during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

UCLA Tenure: 2017-21
NFL Experience: 4 years

Sean Rhyan, Green Bay Packers, OG

UCL
Green Bay Packers guard Sean Rhyan (75) is shown during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, November 24, 2024 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Green Bay Packers beat the San Francisco 49ers 38-10. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UCLA Tenure: 2019-2021
NFL Experience: 4 years

Jake Bobo, Seattle Seahawks, WR

UCL
Aug 15, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) celebrates following his second touchdown catch against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

UCLA Tenure: 2022
NFL Experience: 3 years

Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks, RB

UCL
Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) runs the ball against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

UCLA Tenure: 2021-2022
NFL Experience: 3 years

Jon Gaines II, Arizona Cardinals, OL

UCL
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals guard Jon Gaines II (59) against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

UCLA Tenure: 2018-2022
NFL Experience: 3 years

Laiatu Latu, Indianapolis Colts, DE

UCL
Sep 22, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) celebrates a sack during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

UCLA Tenure: 2022-2023
NFL Experience: 2 years

Darius Muasau, New York Giants, LB

UCL
East Rutherford, NJ -- December 15, 2024 -- Darius Muasau of the Giants tries to tackle Lamar Jackson of the Ravens in the first half. The Baltimore Ravens came to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Giants. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UCLA Tenure: 2022-2023
NFL Experience: 2 years

Colson Yankoff, Washington Commanders, TE

UCL
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Colson Yankoff (41) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

UCLA Tenure: 2019-2023
NFL Experience: 2 years

Ale Kaho, Washington Commanders, LB

UCL
Oct 30, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Ale Kaho (10) tackles Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) during the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

UCLA Tenure: 2021-2024
NFL Experience: Rookie

Moliki Matavao, New Orleans Saints, TE

UCL
Aug 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Moliki Matavao (80) catches a pass against Denver Broncos linebacker Jordan Turner (55) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

UCLA Tenure: 2023-2024
NFL Experience: Rookie

Kain Medrano, Washington Commanders, LB

UCL
Aug 23, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Devin Leary (13) throws a pass against Washington Commanders linebacker Kain Medrano (56) at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

UCLA Tenure: 2019-2024
NFL Experience: Rookie

Oluwafemi Oladejo, Tennessee Titans, EDGE

UCL
May 10, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo (53) goes through drills during Rookie Mini Camp at Saint Thomas Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

UCLA Tenure: 2023-2024
NFL Experience: Rookie

Carson Schwesinger, Cleveland Browns, LB

UCL
Aug 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) leads the team onto the field before the game between the Browns and the Los Angeles Rams at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

UCLA Tenure: 2021-2024
NFL Experience: Rookie

Jay Toia, Dallas Cowboys, DT

UCL
Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Jay Toia (93) during the second quarter against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

UCLA Tenure: 2021-2024
NFL Experience: Rookie

Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!

Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

UCLA Bruins Latest News

feed

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.