7 UCLA Products Alive in NFL Divisional Playoffs

The 2025-26 NFL playoffs have reached the divisional round with eight teams remaining for two spots in Super Bowl LX. UCLA is one of many colleges with alumni still competing in the postseason and a chance to win a championship.



Those players are spread among four teams (two in the NFC and two in the AFC), each with at least a decent chance to make it to the big game in Santa Clara on Feb. 8.



Dec 31, 2013; El Paso, TX, USA; The UCLA Bruins logo is displayed on the looker room door before they face the Virginia Tech Hokies at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images | Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images

Here are the Bruins remaining in the NFL playoffs as we enter Divisional Round games on Saturday and Sunday.



Buffalo Bills



OL Alec Anderson



Anderson made 17 starts at right tackle for the Bruins from 2018 to 2021. After going undrafted, he joined the Bills' practice squad, eventually earning a futures contract. He's parlayed that into two seasons on the active roster as a reserve offensive lineman for a consistent contender.



Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson (70) blocks against Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The 26-year-old has appeared in 34 games over the last two years for Buffalo, including six starts. He's also played in four playoff games during that stretch.



San Francisco 49ers



OL Jake Brendel



UCLA's all-time leader in starts and former co-captain has engineered quite the career for himself since going undrafted in 2016. He spent the first three years of his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins and was cut by two other teams before signing with San Francisco.



Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers center Jake Brendel (64) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

He waited his turn with the 49ers, eventually claiming the starting center spot and holding down the fort for the last four seasons. Safe to say, Brendel is an integral part of the San Francisco offense.



LB Eric Kendricks



One of the most successful UCLA alums in the modern NFL is Eric Kendricks. He won seemingly countless awards during his Bruins career and set the program record for tackles, becoming one of the top linebackers in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Minnesota Vikings selected him in the second round, and he quickly became a leader for one of the NFL's top defenses.



Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Eric Kendricks (43) celebrates after breaking up a pass on fourth down against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Kendricks spent the first eight seasons of his career with Minnesota and has played for three different teams the last three years. Despite all his success, he has yet to win a Super Bowl. He's only appeared in three games this season.



Seattle Seahawks



RB Zach Charbonnet



Charbonnet spent his final two collegiate seasons at UCLA, placing among the PAC-12's leaders in rushing during both seasons. After becoming a second-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks, he's continued that path -- forming a dynamic 1-2 punch with former Michigan State star Kenneth Walker III.



Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) rushes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

The former transfer from Michigan ran for a career-best 730 yards this season and has scored 21 touchdowns (20 rushing, one receiving) over the last two years.



WR Jake Bobo



Bobo is another player who finished his career at UCLA after transferring from Duke. He had over 1,400 receiving yards for the Blue Devils and finished his only season as a Bruin with 817 yards and seven touchdowns.



Aug 15, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) celebrates following his second touchdown catch against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

As another undrafted player, Bobo found his way onto Seattle's roster as it was searching for a new wave of pass-catchers. His playing time and efficiency have been limited, and he's only caught two passes for 20 yards in 11 games this season.



Houston Texans



K Ka'imi Fairbairn



Fairbairn holds a spot in UCLA history as the school's all-time scoring leader and only Lou Groza Award winner. From 2012-2015, he made 54 of his 68 field goal attempts, including 41 consecutive tries inside 35 yards. He also set the team record with a 60-yarder against Cal.



Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans place kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (15) kicks a field goal against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

In the NFL, he's continued to be a consistent performer, making 255 field goals during his nine-year career in Houston.



Los Angeles Rams



S Quentin Lake



Lake was in and out of the UCLA lineup from 2017 to 2021. His best season came during the 2021 campaign, where he made 11 starts and led the team in pass breakups while forcing himself into the NFL's radar.



Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs the ball against Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Rams took a flyer on him in the sixth round, and Lake has become an important player on the Los Angeles defense. While he only has one interception, the 26-year-old has affected opposing teams in many additional ways, making over 200 tackles (5 TFL) with four sacks and 22 pass breakups over his four-year career.