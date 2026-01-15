7 UCLA Products Alive in NFL Divisional Playoffs
The 2025-26 NFL playoffs have reached the divisional round with eight teams remaining for two spots in Super Bowl LX. UCLA is one of many colleges with alumni still competing in the postseason and a chance to win a championship.
Those players are spread among four teams (two in the NFC and two in the AFC), each with at least a decent chance to make it to the big game in Santa Clara on Feb. 8.
Here are the Bruins remaining in the NFL playoffs as we enter Divisional Round games on Saturday and Sunday.
Buffalo Bills
OL Alec Anderson
Anderson made 17 starts at right tackle for the Bruins from 2018 to 2021. After going undrafted, he joined the Bills' practice squad, eventually earning a futures contract. He's parlayed that into two seasons on the active roster as a reserve offensive lineman for a consistent contender.
The 26-year-old has appeared in 34 games over the last two years for Buffalo, including six starts. He's also played in four playoff games during that stretch.
San Francisco 49ers
OL Jake Brendel
UCLA's all-time leader in starts and former co-captain has engineered quite the career for himself since going undrafted in 2016. He spent the first three years of his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins and was cut by two other teams before signing with San Francisco.
He waited his turn with the 49ers, eventually claiming the starting center spot and holding down the fort for the last four seasons. Safe to say, Brendel is an integral part of the San Francisco offense.
LB Eric Kendricks
One of the most successful UCLA alums in the modern NFL is Eric Kendricks. He won seemingly countless awards during his Bruins career and set the program record for tackles, becoming one of the top linebackers in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Minnesota Vikings selected him in the second round, and he quickly became a leader for one of the NFL's top defenses.
Kendricks spent the first eight seasons of his career with Minnesota and has played for three different teams the last three years. Despite all his success, he has yet to win a Super Bowl. He's only appeared in three games this season.
Seattle Seahawks
RB Zach Charbonnet
Charbonnet spent his final two collegiate seasons at UCLA, placing among the PAC-12's leaders in rushing during both seasons. After becoming a second-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks, he's continued that path -- forming a dynamic 1-2 punch with former Michigan State star Kenneth Walker III.
The former transfer from Michigan ran for a career-best 730 yards this season and has scored 21 touchdowns (20 rushing, one receiving) over the last two years.
WR Jake Bobo
Bobo is another player who finished his career at UCLA after transferring from Duke. He had over 1,400 receiving yards for the Blue Devils and finished his only season as a Bruin with 817 yards and seven touchdowns.
As another undrafted player, Bobo found his way onto Seattle's roster as it was searching for a new wave of pass-catchers. His playing time and efficiency have been limited, and he's only caught two passes for 20 yards in 11 games this season.
Houston Texans
K Ka'imi Fairbairn
Fairbairn holds a spot in UCLA history as the school's all-time scoring leader and only Lou Groza Award winner. From 2012-2015, he made 54 of his 68 field goal attempts, including 41 consecutive tries inside 35 yards. He also set the team record with a 60-yarder against Cal.
In the NFL, he's continued to be a consistent performer, making 255 field goals during his nine-year career in Houston.
Los Angeles Rams
S Quentin Lake
Lake was in and out of the UCLA lineup from 2017 to 2021. His best season came during the 2021 campaign, where he made 11 starts and led the team in pass breakups while forcing himself into the NFL's radar.
The Rams took a flyer on him in the sixth round, and Lake has become an important player on the Los Angeles defense. While he only has one interception, the 26-year-old has affected opposing teams in many additional ways, making over 200 tackles (5 TFL) with four sacks and 22 pass breakups over his four-year career.
