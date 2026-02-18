UCLA Adds Talented Defensive Back to Transfer Portal Class
While the chaos of the 2026 college football transfer portal window feels like ages ago, thousands of uncommitted players remain available in the portal and are free to sign with programs at any point this offseason.
New UCLA head coach Bob Chesney and his staff have done a fantastic job in the portal so far, securing one of the nation’s top transfer classes. Although the Bruins haven’t been active in the portal lately, that changed Tuesday when they signed a Cal Poly transfer defensive back.
Cal Poly Transfer Defensive Back Signs with UCLA
On Feb. 17, On3’s Pete Nakos reported that UCLA had signed Mason Rivera, a transfer portal safety from Cal Poly. Rivera will have one year of eligibility remaining and is the 41st overall player the Bruins have landed from the portal.
Rivera initially entered the portal on Dec. 22. Although he received interest from several programs over the past two months, he chose to slow-play his portal recruitment and ultimately signed with UCLA on Tuesday.
The 6’0”, 190-pound defensive back is originally from Tracy, California, and attended Kimball High School. After receiving little interest from FBS programs during his recruitment, he shifted his focus to the FCS level, committing to Cal Poly as part of the Mustangs’ 2022 recruiting class.
Rivera made an immediate impact for Cal Poly as a true freshman in 2022, appearing in 10 games and starting two at safety. He was expected to play an even larger role in 2023, but he was injured two games into the season, forcing him to redshirt.
He returned to the field in 2024 as a redshirt sophomore, appearing in all 11 games and recording 82 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 1 sack, and 3 forced fumbles, earning Second Team All-Big Sky honors.
In 2025, Rivera continued his success, appearing in 12 games and totaling 74 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 interception. He joins the Bruins with one season of eligibility remaining and will likely see a decent amount of playing time for UCLA in 2026.
Rivera isn’t expected to be a starter in the Bruins’ secondary next season. Still, he’ll bring veteran leadership to the unit and could serve as a rotational piece for UCLA in specific packages and on special teams.
When Chesney took over as UCLA’s head coach, rebuilding the secondary was a priority for him and his staff. With the addition of Rivera, the Bruins appear to have accomplished that.
