UCLA to Host Elite 2027 EDGE on Visit

The 2027 college football recruiting cycle is in full swing, and over the past few months, UCLA head coach Bob Chesney and his staff have been actively pursuing and competing for some of the top prospects in the class.

One of those prospects is a four-star EDGE and a top 70 overall player in the country, who is reportedly set to travel to Westwood for a spring visit with the Bruins at the end of April.

4-Star 2027 EDGE Schedules Spring Visit with Bruins

Last month, UCLA on SI reported that the Bruins had offered Mekai Brown, a four-star EDGE prospect from Greenwich Country Day High School in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Since then, the Bruins have continued to make progress with Brown, and at the end of January, UCLA defensive line coach Sam Daniels traveled to Connecticut for a home visit with the talented pass rusher.

While several programs are actively pursuing Brown, a few have started to stand out in his recruitment. As first reported by Rivals’ Chad Simmons, the four-star EDGE recently scheduled 10 visits this spring, including a trip to UCLA from April 29 to May 1.

Elite EDGE Mekai Brown has a national offer list, and the 4-star will have a busy spring as he works to make his decision.



The latest: https://t.co/6dpWjgYWqT pic.twitter.com/i7DasqWi8V — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) February 10, 2026

Brown is scheduled to visit one school each weekend from the start of March through the end of April. In addition to his trip to Westwood, he’ll visit Florida, UNC, Missouri, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Penn State, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Notre Dame.

After scheduling his visits, Brown spoke with Simmons about his recruitment and explained that once he gets through the spring, he’ll begin scheduling official visits in the summer. If Chesney and company can impress him during his April trip with the Bruins, they should position themselves as a candidate for an official visit with the young EDGE.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Brown is coming off an impressive junior season at Greenwich Country Day, where, according to his X, he recorded 68 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks. He would be a massive addition to UCLA’s 2027 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 68 overall player in the country, the No. 7 EDGE, and the No. 1 prospect in Connecticut.

While the Bruins will face competition from several of the nation’s top programs for Brown, it appears they’ve made a strong impression on him and are firmly in contention to land him.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

If Cheseny and his staff can continue making progress with Brown over the next few months and improve their standing with him during his April visit to Westwood, they should have a solid chance to land one of the top overall prospects in the 2027 class.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .