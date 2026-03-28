UCLA Adds Elite 4-Star Linebacker to 2027 Recruiting Class

The Bruins have hit the recruiting trail hard over the last couple of months, with three very talented players now committing to UCLA.

UCLA was able to land four-star linebacker Colton McKibben, who is ranked the No. 1 player in the state of New Mexico. This addition adds even more momentum to what UCLA has been building this offseason. It is a huge pickup for Bob Chesney and his staff.

Breaking Down McKibben

Colton McKibben is a true game-changer and could make an immediate impact for UCLA from day one. In the last two seasons for the Carlsbad Cavemen, he was able to accumulate 206 tackles, 17.5 TFL, and 3.5 sacks.



Bob Chesney is sending a message that the West is his... https://t.co/MwUnjFDdhw — Andrew Ferguson (@afergusonJRN) March 27, 2026

McKibben has built a very strong résumé during his time at Carlsbad High School. In 2025, he recorded 111 tackles, one sack, one interception, and six tackles for loss. The year before, he posted 95 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and an interception.

Because of this résumé, McKibben received several Division I offers. Some of the most notable came from Texas Tech, Arizona State, Oklahoma, and Michigan. The fact that UCLA was able to compete with those programs suggests things are changing under Chesney.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebackers Carson Schwesinger (49) and Jalen Woods (17) tackle Fresno State Bulldogs running back Bryson Donelson (26) during the third quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Following his commitment announcement, McKibben said, “I’m home! 4’s up baby.” If one thing is certain, McKibben appears fully bought into UCLA. That is exactly the type of player Chesney wants to bring into the program.

Other Notable Commits

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney (left) and athletic director Martin Jarmond at introductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Throughout this recruiting cycle, Chesney has proven to be an effective recruiter. While McKibben may be the most talented prospect in this class so far, Chesney has also made progress with other recruits.

UCLA’s first commitment under Chesney came from Michael Farinas , a three-star wide receiver from California. Farinas praised the direction of the program, saying, “Honestly, I love the culture that Coach Chesney is bringing to the program.”

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Mike Davis Jr. was another major pickup for UCLA. As a prospect from Mater Dei High School, the Bruins secured one of California’s more talented recruits. With all three of UCLA’s current commitments coming from the western United States, it is clear Chesney is focusing heavily on recruiting the region.

UCLA still has plenty of offers out to several prospects who could eventually commit. As the weeks go on, the Bruins could see more talent join the program. That would only strengthen the foundation Chesney is building in his first year.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images