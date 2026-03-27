3 Offensive Players UCLA Has Best Chance of Landing

UCLA’s recruiting trail has been very exciting over the last few months.

In this article, we will take a look at three key offensive players UCLA has a strong chance of recruiting. It is essential that Bob Chesney builds a strong recruiting class in his first year as head coach. If accomplished, UCLA could position itself as an elite football program.

Damani Warren | WR

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney (left) and athletic director Martin Jarmond at introductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Damani Warren is definitely a player on a lot of teams’ radars. However, USC and UCLA appear to be the favorites to land the Las Vegas native right now. Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 210 pounds, his physical traits easily make him a major target for the Bruins.

Even though UCLA has already added a few notable players through the transfer portal, bringing in Warren to an already loaded receiving room would only strengthen the offense. It should also be noted that beating USC for a top West Coast prospect could have lasting implications on UCLA’s recruiting momentum.

Deuce Jones-Drew | RB

Deuce Jones-Drew, a highly rated three-star running back, also appears to be a strong target for UCLA. Coming out of De La Salle High School in California, the Bruins have faced little competition after offering him. As it stands now, UCLA reportedly has a 99.6% chance of landing Jones-Drew.

UCLA’s running back room is already very talented, led by Wayne Knight , who was excellent last season at James Madison. However, after Knight, UCLA could see several departures in the coming seasons. That situation could open the door for Jones-Drew to develop and eventually become a starting running back for the Bruins.

Dane Weber | QB

UCLA just made another strong impression on 4-star QB Dane Weber during his Tuesday visit



"You can tell there's a different vibe and energy around UCLA right now. The players are bought in and everyone is committed to building up UCLA."



But USC looms large with Weber… pic.twitter.com/tA9OtBDssJ — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) March 12, 2026

At the quarterback position, Dane Weber , a three-star recruit from Temecula, California, is also on the radar for multiple programs. However, at the moment, UCLA appears to have the best chance of securing his commitment.

Even though it is unlikely Weber would see significant playing time in his first season at UCLA, he could develop into the program’s quarterback of the future. Not only does he have the physical tools to succeed, but he also brings strong leadership qualities. Landing Weber would be a major addition for the Bruins.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Overall, UCLA’s recruiting efforts appear to be on track. With Chesney leading the recruiting push and spring football approaching, things are looking promising for the Bruins. A successful recruiting class could help establish UCLA as a serious contender in the coming years.