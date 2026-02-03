UCLA Lands 3-Star 2027 Wide Receiver

Since taking over as UCLA’s head coach, Bob Chensey and his staff have hit the high school recruiting trail hard, targeting, offering, and pursuing several of the top prospects in the 2027 class.

Over the weekend, the Bruins hosted a large junior day, and several talented 2027 prospects were in attendance, including a three-star in-state wide receiver who announced his commitment to UCLA shortly after the visit.

3-Star 2027 Wideout Commits to UCLA

On Monday, UCLA secured a commitment from Michael Farinas, a three-star wide receiver in the 2027 class from Chaparral High School in Temecula, California. He announced his commitment to the Bruins on X, writing, “#AG2G staying home 4’s up.”

Just a few days ago, Farinas hadn’t even been on the Bruins’ radar. However, last week, Chaparral hosted a joint camp with Centennial High School, and the young wide receiver showed out with Chesney and other UCLA coaches in attendance.

The three-star wide receiver then attended the Bruins’ Junior Day over the weekend, received an offer from UCLA on Feb. 1, and committed to the program the following day.

Shortly after his commitment, Farinas spoke with Rivals’ Greg Biggins about his decision. The young wide receiver explained that he loves the culture Chesney is bringing to UCLA and noted that everyone in the program is focused on winning.

“Honestly I love the culture that coach Chesney is bringing to the program,” Farinas told Biggins. “Coach Chesney is a proven winner and I know he’s going to bring that to UCLA. Everyone in the program wants to win and that’s something I want to be a part of. They’re building something special so I’m very excited to be a Bruin.”

Farinas is one of the fastest-rising prospects in the 2027 class and a massive pickup for the Bruins. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 644 overall player in the country, the No. 90 wide receiver, and the No. 68 recruit in California.

His commitment marks the first 2027 recruit to commit to UCLA in the Chesney era, a crucial step for the new head coach’s success in Westwood. Not only is Farinas a talented player, but he’s also one of the best prospects in California, making his commitment an even bigger deal for the Bruins.

While Farinas is the first 2027 commit Chesney has landed, he’ll be far from the last. If the new Bruins staff can continue building relationships with top in-state talent, UCLA has a chance to bring in one of the nation’s top classes.

