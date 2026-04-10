UCLA Adds Former Mississippi State Forward Through Transfer Portal

The UCLA men's basketball team struck twice in the transfer portal on Thursday, landing two players with international ties to its frontcourt.

Former Auburn forward Filip Jovic was the first, and Mississippi State forward Sergej Macura later joined. Jovic is the bigger name, but Macura is still a notable addition who could be around for a couple of years.

NEWS: Mississippi State transfer Sergej Macura has committed to UCLA, agent Miško Ražnatović told DraftExpress.



The 6'9, 21-year-old Slovenian sophomore averaged 5.0 points and 4.8 rebounds in 18 minutes per game. pic.twitter.com/sBWSRcnfRF — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 9, 2026

Sergej Macura's Background

Sergej Macura is a Slovenian national player who spent one season in college basketball, averaging 5 points and 4.8 rebounds in 18 minutes per game for Mississippi State while sharing time with Achor Achor, Brandon Walker, and Jamarion Davis-Fleming. He comes to UCLA as a 21-year-old sophomore, adding depth to the Bruins' frontcourt.

Before entering the college ranks, Macura competed in leagues across Europe, most recently for KK Mega Bemax in Serbia, where he was part of a starting five that all currently play college basketball in the United States. Interestingly enough, Jovic was also part of that group.

Mar 11, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Keyshawn Hall (7) strips the ball from Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Sergej Macura (11) during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Macura's most notable performances came on the FIBA International circuit, representing Slovenia at the 2023 U19 World Cup in Hungary and the 2024 U20 EuroBasket Championships in Poland. In both tournaments, he averaged well into double figures in scoring, displayed a knack for rebounding, and showed great passing ability.

Still, he has limited experience in the college game so far.

Where UCLA's Frontcourt Stands

Feb 21, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Sergej MacUra (11) attempts a three point basket against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Nonetheless, Macura was a much-needed addition to the upcoming UCLA squad. The Bruins bring a few guards back from last year's team, but the frontcourt was extremely thin. Tyler Bilodeau, Steven Jamerson, and Anthony Peoples will be gone, leaving only four players over 6-foot-5 with eligibility remaining, and they're all similar types of players.

Xavier Booker is the big name returning in the frontcourt. He started some games but ended up settling into a bench role as the season progressed. However, as this UCLA team looks to compete next season, it'll need Booker to play like the player everyone expected when he was a five-star high school recruit.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) dunks the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images