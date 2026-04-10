UCLA Adds Former Mississippi State Forward Through Transfer Portal
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The UCLA men's basketball team struck twice in the transfer portal on Thursday, landing two players with international ties to its frontcourt.
Former Auburn forward Filip Jovic was the first, and Mississippi State forward Sergej Macura later joined. Jovic is the bigger name, but Macura is still a notable addition who could be around for a couple of years.
Sergej Macura's Background
Sergej Macura is a Slovenian national player who spent one season in college basketball, averaging 5 points and 4.8 rebounds in 18 minutes per game for Mississippi State while sharing time with Achor Achor, Brandon Walker, and Jamarion Davis-Fleming. He comes to UCLA as a 21-year-old sophomore, adding depth to the Bruins' frontcourt.
Before entering the college ranks, Macura competed in leagues across Europe, most recently for KK Mega Bemax in Serbia, where he was part of a starting five that all currently play college basketball in the United States. Interestingly enough, Jovic was also part of that group.
Macura's most notable performances came on the FIBA International circuit, representing Slovenia at the 2023 U19 World Cup in Hungary and the 2024 U20 EuroBasket Championships in Poland. In both tournaments, he averaged well into double figures in scoring, displayed a knack for rebounding, and showed great passing ability.
Still, he has limited experience in the college game so far.
Where UCLA's Frontcourt Stands
Nonetheless, Macura was a much-needed addition to the upcoming UCLA squad. The Bruins bring a few guards back from last year's team, but the frontcourt was extremely thin. Tyler Bilodeau, Steven Jamerson, and Anthony Peoples will be gone, leaving only four players over 6-foot-5 with eligibility remaining, and they're all similar types of players.
Xavier Booker is the big name returning in the frontcourt. He started some games but ended up settling into a bench role as the season progressed. However, as this UCLA team looks to compete next season, it'll need Booker to play like the player everyone expected when he was a five-star high school recruit.
The additions of Macura and Jovic help ease that load a bit. They won't be answers to spelling Booker, but they have similar skillsets to Bilodeau, who needs to be replaced at the four. Right now, it's probably between Jovic and Eric Dailey Jr, but Macura provides critical depth where there was none. Plus, he has multiple years of eligibility remaining to develop into a better player.
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Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.