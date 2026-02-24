After Ejection, UCLA’s Jamerson Played Intriguing Game

The Bruins came off of two embarrassing losses in a row against Michigan and MSU before facing another juggernaut in the #10 ranked Illinois Fighting Illini.

One of the biggest moments in that rough stretch off games came in a short scuffle, and exchanging of words, heavily involving UCLA Bruin Steven Jamerson II.

Michigan State's Carson Cooper, right, and UCLA's Steven Jamerson, left, stare each other down after Jamerson's flagrant foul on Cooper during the second half on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jamerson let himself get too heated up in the moment, and even though he was coming off the bench and had little time on the court, coach Mick Cronin decided he had had enough time for the day.

He sent him out of the game completely and erased his impact for the night. So, one game removed from the incident, was Jamerson able to rebound and increase his numbers in UCLA's comeback win , or did they falter?

A Need For Redemption After Ejection: Time

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA head coach Mick Cronin yells to his player during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illiini at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The thing that mattered most for Jamerson going into the game was not playing intensely well from three, or playing immaculate defense, it was simply getting time on the court.

His actions had extremely hurt his trust with Cronin, despite being apologized to later , and the battle to get playtime would be the biggest thing for him.

UCLA's head coach Mick Cronin reacts during the first half against Michigan State on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He unfortunately did not win that battle in the end, having only two minutes on the court compared to the near double digit minutes he had against the Spartans.

He will still have a lot to prove to Cronin before getting more time on the court, but was he at least able to help his team in the few minutes he had against Illinois?

A Need For Redemption After Ejection: Offense

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Steven Jamerson II (24) dunks in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

On the offensive side of the ball Jamerson was unable to get anything done in his short time, scoring zero points, giving zero assists, and having no offensive rebounds.

In his defense he did have very little time, and the stars of the game such as Donovan Dent took over for much of the bench.

However, he still will need to have at least some impact on the court if he wants to get some time back, whether offensively or defensively.

A Need For Redemption After Ejection: Defense

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr., left, shoots as UCLA's Steven Jamerson defends during the second half on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The same as his offensive play, Jamerson was unable to get anything done on the defensive side of the ball.

He could not match the block he had in eight minutes on the court against MSU or do much else for the team; going forward he will need to play desperate in the little time he has so that he can make an impact in March.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .