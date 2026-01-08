The UCLA staff are on a tear in the transfer portal. After linebacker Ryan McCulloch committed on January 4, the last few days have had a constant revolving door of incoming transfers. On January 5, six new players came in, on January 6, we saw two more, and on January 7, it continued.

Three wide receivers committed to the Bruins, including four-star Florida transfer Aidan Mizell—a major win for Bob Chesney, as Mizell chose UCLA over other programs.

A 2023 recruit, the former Gator totaled 38 catches for 404 yards and three touchdowns over his three seasons. He was ranked the No. 30 wide receiver by 247 Sports, and many Gators fans wanted to see him retained by the program.

Florida wide receiver Aidan Mizell, (11), left, catches the ball against cornerback Dijon Johnson, (26), right, during practice at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. | IMAGO / Newscom World

Mizell was not the only wide receiver to commit to UCLA on January 7, with one familiar face to HC Chesney and offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy.

Two More Wide Receivers Commit to UCLA

Two more wide receivers committed to the Bruins, including one former James Madison player. After three Dukes transfers, followed by most of the staff, receiver Landon Ellis is now part of that following.

Ellis was the leading receiver for JMU this past season. The Junior finished with 36 receptions for 624 receiving yards and five touchdowns. It was his first season with the Dukes after transferring from the FCS program Richmond. However, he showed he was a reliable target in the passing game.

November 15, 2025, Harrisonburg, Virginia, USA: Harrisonburg, VA: James Madison Dukes wide receiver Landon Ellis (13) runs after a catch during the NCAA, College League, USA football game against the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Saturday, November 15th, 2025 at Zane Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The third wide receiver commit of the day came from Leland Smith. The San Jose State transfer had a strong season in 2025, having 43 receptions for 688 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He had the third most yards on the Spartans, but had the biggest yards per catch with 16.0.

The addition of the three is a big move for the program, with many fans believing they have much better weapons for quarterback Nico Iamaleava as he returns for the 2026 season.

The Bruins have lost most of their wide receiver room, including leading receiver Kwazy Gilmer and Rico Flores Jr. Mikey Matthews was the second-leading receiver, and he looks to be staying with the program for 2026, which is a bonus. With other position groups to attack, January has started well for the new look UCLA.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .