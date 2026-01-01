What UCLA's Bob Chesney Wants From the Transfer Portal

UCLA football will enter 2026 with a new head coach, Bob Chesney, and hopes of taking steps toward success in Pasadena once again.

The first steps have been taken, bringing in new coaching staff, including his offensive and defensive coordinators from James Madison. The next step is building a roster that can withstand the rigors of the Big Ten Conference.

Recruiting will be tough, but the focus will be on the 2027 class. However, with the transfer portal opening on Jan 2, Chesney has the chance to get the Bruins competitive. Here are three players who will be on his New Year's wish list for January.

Wayne Knight, Running Back, James Madison

November 15, 2025, Harrisonburg, Virginia, USA: Harrisonburg, VA: James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) runs the ball during the NCAA, College League, USA football game against the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Saturday, November 15th, 2025 at Zane Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The UCLA running game was way below expectations in 2025. With an offensive coordinator who loves to utilize the run game, bringing in an established running back feels like a must. A name that keeps appearing is Wayne Knight, whom head coach Bob Chesney and his OC are familiar with.

It has been reported that Knight intends to enter the transfer portal, with one year of eligibility remaining. One of the biggest weapons for James Madison in their College Football Playoff run was on both the ground and as a pass catcher. Knight is a 5-foot-7 rocket, tough to bring down, and can hit the breakaway speed to make big plays.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Bringing in Knight would be a big step towards a healthy offense in 2026 for UCLA. The program has been known for an explosive running game in past seasons. Knight would be just that, and get fans of their seats with his style of play.

Ryan Henderson, EDGE, San Diego State

San Diego State Aztecs helmet during the 1st half the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the UTSA Roadrunners and San Diego State Aztecs at Toyota Stadium | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Chesney needs at least one productive edge in the transfer portal, and that could come in Ryan Henderson. The Las Vegas, Nevada, native had his best season with San Diego State in 2025. Henderson finished with 22 tackles, six sacks, and one pass deflection. Going into his senior year, he has shown steady progression throughout his college career.

Henderson is a gritty pass rusher and could be looking for that next step in his career, playing in a power conference. Staying relatively close to home while making that jump could be of interest. For a team that managed just ten sacks last season, adding Henderson, who can get in the backfield, would be a positive step.

Jonathan Penix, CB, Southern Miss

IMAGO / Newscom World

There will be plenty of good cornerbacks available when the transfer portal opens on Jan 2. However, the names mentioned may be beyond Chesney's reach. Southern Miss's Jonathan Penix is a name the new UCLA coach is familiar with.

Penix was recruited by Chesney at James Madison before committing to Virginia Tech in 2024. He hit the portal after limited game time and transferred to the Golden Eagles. In 2025, he appeared in 11 games, tallying 13 tackles, two interceptions, and five pass breakups. The Bruins had four interceptions this past season, so players who know how to turn the ball over would help.

