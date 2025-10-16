UCLA Listed in Top Five for 4-Star SG
Four-star 2026 Utah Prep (Utah) Orem shooting guard Anthony Felesi narrowed his recruitment down to five schools and the UCLA Bruins were among the options, according to Rivals' Joe Tipton.
BYU, Pitt, San Diego State and crosstown rival USC joined the fray as the remaining contenders for the highly-touted shooting guard. Felesi has a visit to Westwood lined up for Oct. 22. According to Rivals, Felesi is the No. 61 overall player in the nation and 14th at his position.
The 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard is the No. 2 player out of Utah, averaging 13.7 points, 10. rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game as a junior for Utah Prep.
Rivals has the Bruins in the lead for Felesi with a 24.9% chance to land the recruit, followed by USC, San Diego State, Pitt and BYU. Felesi's 3-and-D playstyle fits nicely with a system Mick Cronin has been refining during his tenure in Westwood. Look at Kobe Johnson as a recent product of Westwood, who made his way to the Atlanta Hawks on an Exhibit 10 player.
UCLA's Preseason AP Top 25 Poll Ranking
The first AP Top 25 Men's College Basketball Poll is here, and Mick Cronin's UCLA Bruins are projected to be one of the top teams in the nation ahead of the new season.
The first preseason poll was released on Monday, and UCLA came in at No. 12.
The Bruins are one of the highest-ranked Big Ten teams in the polls and are one of six teams in the conference to make the coveted top 25. UCLA is joined in the conference by Purdue (1), Michigan (7), Illinois (17), Michigan State (22) and Wisconsin (24). Other conference opponents like Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, Oregon, USC and Washington received votes as well.
One of the reasons for the high rankings is Cronin retaining four key players from last year's team, which finished 23-11, and the star-studded addition of New Mexico guard and Mountain West Player of the Year Donovan Dent.
Before even taking the floor in a UCLA uniform, Dent was already generating buzz as one of the nation's best players.
