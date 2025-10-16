All Bruins

UCLA Listed in Top Five for 4-Star SG

Anthony Felesi narrowed his recruitment down to five schools, and the Bruins made the cut.

Connor Moreno

Feb 14, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Four-star 2026 Utah Prep (Utah) Orem shooting guard Anthony Felesi narrowed his recruitment down to five schools and the UCLA Bruins were among the options, according to Rivals' Joe Tipton.

BYU, Pitt, San Diego State and crosstown rival USC joined the fray as the remaining contenders for the highly-touted shooting guard. Felesi has a visit to Westwood lined up for Oct. 22. According to Rivals, Felesi is the No. 61 overall player in the nation and 14th at his position.

Jan 4, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; Utah Prep Academy guard Anthony Felesi (1) and guard John Southwick (5) against Faith Family Academy (TX) during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard is the No. 2 player out of Utah, averaging 13.7 points, 10. rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game as a junior for Utah Prep.

Rivals has the Bruins in the lead for Felesi with a 24.9% chance to land the recruit, followed by USC, San Diego State, Pitt and BYU. Felesi's 3-and-D playstyle fits nicely with a system Mick Cronin has been refining during his tenure in Westwood. Look at Kobe Johnson as a recent product of Westwood, who made his way to the Atlanta Hawks on an Exhibit 10 player.

Dec 19, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; The UCLA Bruins basketball logo at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

UCLA's Preseason AP Top 25 Poll Ranking

Mar 19, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA head coach Mick Cronin speaks with media during NCAA Tournament First Round Practice at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The first AP Top 25 Men's College Basketball Poll is here, and Mick Cronin's UCLA Bruins are projected to be one of the top teams in the nation ahead of the new season.

The first preseason poll was released on Monday, and UCLA came in at No. 12.

The Bruins are one of the highest-ranked Big Ten teams in the polls and are one of six teams in the conference to make the coveted top 25. UCLA is joined in the conference by Purdue (1), Michigan (7), Illinois (17), Michigan State (22) and Wisconsin (24). Other conference opponents like Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, Oregon, USC and Washington received votes as well.

Mar 23, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; New Mexico Lobos guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles the ball defended by Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) in the second half during the NCAA Tournament Second Round at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

One of the reasons for the high rankings is Cronin retaining four key players from last year's team, which finished 23-11, and the star-studded addition of New Mexico guard and Mountain West Player of the Year Donovan Dent.

Before even taking the floor in a UCLA uniform, Dent was already generating buzz as one of the nation's best players.

Mar 22, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.