UCLA RB Opens Up on Rose Bowl Childhood Dream

Anthony Frias first attended the Rose Bowl as a kid, kickstarting a dream that culminated in his Bruins tenure.

Connor Moreno

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster greets UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Frias II (29) as he returns to the bench during the third quarter against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Millions of kids grow up with a dream to play college football. Thousands dream of playing in the Rose Bowl. Hundreds can attend a game live. But only a handful can actually actualize that dream, like UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Frias II has.

"Grew up loving watching college football," Frias said Tuesday, reflecting on a picture that circulated of him as a kid attending the Rose Bowl. "From California, been a Pac-12 fan my whole life. I was just grateful enough to get blessed with tickets to the Rose Bowl back when Stanford played Iowa, and I was a big [Christian] McCaffrey fan, being a running back.

Sep 12, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; General view of the stadium before the game between the UCLA Bruins and the New Mexico Lobos at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

"Went out there to watch the game. Made a sign with my father, and we just said, 'One day, I'll play here,' and took that picture, and it's just crazy to see it come full circle like that. Actually being able to play in the Rose Bowl every weekend in the home games. It's a dream come true."

Frias transferred to Westwood from Kansas State and has been a staple in UCLA's backfield. He came in under the influence of former head coach and Bruins running back DeShaun Foster, who was axed last week amid an abysmal 0-3 start to the season.

The Bruins may be a different team than they were when Frias opted to come in, but interim head coach Tim Skipper is making it a goal to reset the program to finish out the season.

From Bye Week Bowling to Bowl Game Dreams: UCLA's Reset

Despite a catastrophic start to the season, the UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten) still have dreams of going bowling this season, and interim head coach Tim Skipper made that dream come true... sort of.

Winless through three games, the Bruins' chance at making a bowl game is becoming increasingly unlikely. After all, making a bowl game was UCLA's baseline goal going into the season, having finished last year with just five wins.

Sep 12, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the New Mexico Lobos at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

But Skipper, who is stepping in for the recently relieved DeShaun Foster, made an effort to get back to that goal by actually going bowling.

The Bruins had a bye in Week 4, allowing Skipper to take his team back to "training camp," as he quipped. An integral part of every training camp?

"A little team activity, team bonding," Skipper said during Monday's media availability. "We went bowling. To get in a fun atmosphere and still be competing. That was the whole thought behind it. And I also wanted to get out of the building to be honest, even for me and the coach's sake.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Tim Skipper during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

"We've been locked in just working and grinding and all that stuff, so we needed to get away and just kind of take a deep breath and compete in a different way. So I enjoyed watching the guys have a little fun, having them try to get the highest score. And then we ate dinner there also. So, it was all good."

Skipper is familiar with bowling. He took Fresno State to two bowl games. First as acting head coach in 2023 and second as interim last season.

But this situation is different. Skipper has been searching for ways to turn the ship around following Foster's firing. So far, the word out of his pseudo-training camp is good, and even players are taking the effort to lift morale.

Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.