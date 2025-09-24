UCLA RB Opens Up on Rose Bowl Childhood Dream
Millions of kids grow up with a dream to play college football. Thousands dream of playing in the Rose Bowl. Hundreds can attend a game live. But only a handful can actually actualize that dream, like UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Frias II has.
"Grew up loving watching college football," Frias said Tuesday, reflecting on a picture that circulated of him as a kid attending the Rose Bowl. "From California, been a Pac-12 fan my whole life. I was just grateful enough to get blessed with tickets to the Rose Bowl back when Stanford played Iowa, and I was a big [Christian] McCaffrey fan, being a running back.
"Went out there to watch the game. Made a sign with my father, and we just said, 'One day, I'll play here,' and took that picture, and it's just crazy to see it come full circle like that. Actually being able to play in the Rose Bowl every weekend in the home games. It's a dream come true."
Frias transferred to Westwood from Kansas State and has been a staple in UCLA's backfield. He came in under the influence of former head coach and Bruins running back DeShaun Foster, who was axed last week amid an abysmal 0-3 start to the season.
The Bruins may be a different team than they were when Frias opted to come in, but interim head coach Tim Skipper is making it a goal to reset the program to finish out the season.
From Bye Week Bowling to Bowl Game Dreams: UCLA's Reset
Despite a catastrophic start to the season, the UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten) still have dreams of going bowling this season, and interim head coach Tim Skipper made that dream come true... sort of.
Winless through three games, the Bruins' chance at making a bowl game is becoming increasingly unlikely. After all, making a bowl game was UCLA's baseline goal going into the season, having finished last year with just five wins.
But Skipper, who is stepping in for the recently relieved DeShaun Foster, made an effort to get back to that goal by actually going bowling.
The Bruins had a bye in Week 4, allowing Skipper to take his team back to "training camp," as he quipped. An integral part of every training camp?
"A little team activity, team bonding," Skipper said during Monday's media availability. "We went bowling. To get in a fun atmosphere and still be competing. That was the whole thought behind it. And I also wanted to get out of the building to be honest, even for me and the coach's sake.
"We've been locked in just working and grinding and all that stuff, so we needed to get away and just kind of take a deep breath and compete in a different way. So I enjoyed watching the guys have a little fun, having them try to get the highest score. And then we ate dinner there also. So, it was all good."
Skipper is familiar with bowling. He took Fresno State to two bowl games. First as acting head coach in 2023 and second as interim last season.
But this situation is different. Skipper has been searching for ways to turn the ship around following Foster's firing. So far, the word out of his pseudo-training camp is good, and even players are taking the effort to lift morale.
