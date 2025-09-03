UCLA Opponents Shoot Up AP Top 25 Ranks
Another week, another AP Top 25 Poll revealing UCLA's schedule may be more daunting than originally projected.
Following a brutal opening week loss to Utah (which shot the Utes up to No. 25), the Bruins are looking forward to their next three games to alter the trajectory of the season, but they're going to have their work cut out for them, according to the latest Top 25 Poll.
With a brutal week behind them and an important stretch ahead, let's take a look at where UCLA's remaining opponents find themselves on the AP Top 25.
1. Ohio State (1-0), Up 2 Spots
The Bruins won't have to see the Buckeyes until mid-November, but Ohio State made it's mark by defeating previously top-ranked Texas to open the season. The Ohio State game comes amidst UCLA's toughest stretch of the season.
2. Penn State (1-0), No Change
The Nittany Lions handled business against Nevada to open the season and remain at the No. 2 spot. The Bruins take on Penn State at the Rose Bowl in exactly a month. UCLA's three-game stretch against UNLV, New Mexico and Northwestern will be season-defining.
23. Indiana (1-0), Down 3
The Hoosiers move down three spots after their opening week win against Old Dominion, 27-14. The Indiana game marks, what I think is, the beginning of UCLA's toughest stretch of the season, which precedes games against Nebraska, Ohio State, Washington and USC to close out the season.
Others Receiving Votes
29. USC (1-0), 64 votes
The crosstown rivals shot up into the top 10 of ESPN's Football Power Index after opening the season with a 73-13 shellacking over Missouri State.
35. Nebraska (1-0), 13 votes
The Cornhuskers opened their season with a narrow 20-17 victory over Cincinnati. Their game against UCLA later in the season was considered a toss-up game, but it's looking like Nebraska will have the edge come November.
39. UNLV (2-0), 4 votes
The Rebels were the talk of the nation in Week 0 after barely defeating FCS Idaho State 38-31. Dan Mullen and his squad turned around and beat Sam Houston 38-21. Despite the Bruins' Week 1 blunder, the Rebels are now underdogs going into Saturday's matchup.
