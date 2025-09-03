All Bruins

UCLA Opponents Shoot Up AP Top 25 Ranks

The Bruins' future schedule is looking more and more daunting by the day.

Connor Moreno

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Utah Utes defensive end John Henry Daley (90) and wide receiver Mana Carvalho (8) move in against UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Utah Utes defensive end John Henry Daley (90) and wide receiver Mana Carvalho (8) move in against UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Another week, another AP Top 25 Poll revealing UCLA's schedule may be more daunting than originally projected.

Following a brutal opening week loss to Utah (which shot the Utes up to No. 25), the Bruins are looking forward to their next three games to alter the trajectory of the season, but they're going to have their work cut out for them, according to the latest Top 25 Poll.

With a brutal week behind them and an important stretch ahead, let's take a look at where UCLA's remaining opponents find themselves on the AP Top 25.

1. Ohio State (1-0), Up 2 Spots

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) and linebacker Arvell Reese (8) celebrate in the second half at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bruins won't have to see the Buckeyes until mid-November, but Ohio State made it's mark by defeating previously top-ranked Texas to open the season. The Ohio State game comes amidst UCLA's toughest stretch of the season.

2. Penn State (1-0), No Change

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar runs with the ball in the first half of an NCAA football game against Nevada, Saturday, August 30, 2025, in State College, Pa. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Nittany Lions handled business against Nevada to open the season and remain at the No. 2 spot. The Bruins take on Penn State at the Rose Bowl in exactly a month. UCLA's three-game stretch against UNLV, New Mexico and Northwestern will be season-defining.

23. Indiana (1-0), Down 3

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) during the Indiana versus Old Dominion football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Hoosiers move down three spots after their opening week win against Old Dominion, 27-14. The Indiana game marks, what I think is, the beginning of UCLA's toughest stretch of the season, which precedes games against Nebraska, Ohio State, Washington and USC to close out the season.

Others Receiving Votes

29. USC (1-0), 64 votes

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) prepares to take the snap against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The crosstown rivals shot up into the top 10 of ESPN's Football Power Index after opening the season with a 73-13 shellacking over Missouri State.

35. Nebraska (1-0), 13 votes

Aug 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) celebrates with wide receiver Dane Key (6) after a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Cornhuskers opened their season with a narrow 20-17 victory over Cincinnati. Their game against UCLA later in the season was considered a toss-up game, but it's looking like Nebraska will have the edge come November.

39. UNLV (2-0), 4 votes

The Rebels were the talk of the nation in Week 0 after barely defeating FCS Idaho State 38-31. Dan Mullen and his squad turned around and beat Sam Houston 38-21. Despite the Bruins' Week 1 blunder, the Rebels are now underdogs going into Saturday's matchup.

