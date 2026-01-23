Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Saint Louis Will Stay Hot vs. St. Bonaventure)

The weekend is finally here, so let's get things started off right by getting in on tonight's college basketball action.

There are only two teams ranked inside the top 25 in the AP Poll in action tonight, and I have plays for both games involving them. No. 24 Saint Louis hits the road to take on St. Bonaventure, and No. 3 Michigan will host Ohio State. I also have a bet for a late-night showdown in the Mountain West between Utah State and Colorado State.

Let's dive into them.

Best NCAAB Bets Today

Saint Louis -7.5 (-115) vs. St. Bonaventure via BetMGM

Ohio State +15.5 (-110) vs. Michigan via Caesars

Colorado State +4.5 (-110) vs. Ohio State via Caesars

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year: Day 19



$30 Saint Louis -7.5 (-115)

$30 Colorado State +4.5 (-110)

$30 Golden Knights -120

$10: Becket Sennecke OVER 0.5 Goals (+245)



YTD: 27-41 (-$374.98) pic.twitter.com/Ab4LOoZAfp — Iain MacMillan (@IainMacBets) January 23, 2026

Saint Louis vs. St. Bonaventure Prediction

Saint Louis has been unbelievably good this season, ranking third in effective field goal percentage and 12th in defensive efficiency. St. Bonaventure, by comparison, ranks 136th and 207th in those two metrics. Stylistically, Saint Louis also has the advantage. The Bonnies rely on attacking the interior of their opponents, rarely shooting a three-point shot. Now, they have to face a Billikens team that ranks third in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot just 42.3% from two-point range.

I'm surprised Saint Louis isn't a bigger favorite in this one.

Pick: Saint Louis -7.5 (-115)

Ohio State vs. Michigan Prediction

There's a strong argument to be made that Michigan peaked during its out-of-conference play, and now the Wolverines are overvalued in the betting market. That claim would be backed up by the fact that they're 0-5 against the spread in their last five games. Their effective field goal percentage has dropped round 5% in that time frame, and their defensive efficiency has also worsened.

Michigan should absolutely still be favored in this game, but Ohio State isn't an easy opponent. The Buckeyes are 22nd in the country in effective field goal percentage, and their star guard, Bruce Thornton, will be the best player on the court on Friday.

I'll bet on Michigan to move to 0-6 against in their last six games when this rivalry game wraps up on Friday night. I'll take the points with the Buckeyes.

Pick: Ohio State +15.5 (-110)

Utah State vs. Colorado State Prediction

I'm going to continue to fade Utah State until the Aggies prove they can turn things around. This may be more than just a rough patch for them; it could be a sign of serious regression that could last longer than a three-game stretch. They've shot just 47.4% over their last three games, a drop of 10% from their season average.

Now, they take on a Colorado State team that's sixth in the country in effective field goal percentage. The Rams have some defensive issues of their own, but if Utah State's cold shooting continues, their lack of elite defensive play won't cost them as long as their shooting stays hot.

Pick: Colorado State +4.5 (-110)

