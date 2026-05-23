Arm Fatigue Has Dropped Logan Reddemann Out of the First Round

UCLA baseball has been the number one team in the country all season long. The Bruins head into the Big Ten tournament with a 48-6 overall record and a 28-2 record in the Big Ten. The Bruins were one of the best offensive teams in the country, led by junior shortstop Roch Colowsky.

He won his second consecutive Big Ten Player of the Year award, as well as being a part of a dominant pitching group led by junior ace Logan Reddemann. Not only are the Big Ten tournament and the College World Series coming up soon, but also the 2026 MLB draft, which will be held on July 11.

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage (22) walks to the dugout before the restart of the game against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

While the Bruins have been so dominant all year, MLB Pipelines' Jonathan Mayo has only one player from the Bruins roster being selected in the first round.

Roch Colowsky has been the number one prospect in the upcoming draft all season and is projected to be selected with the number one overall pick, while ace pitcher Logan Reddemann is ranked as the 20th best prospect in the draft; he has fallen out of the first round.

Reddemann This Season

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage walks off the field before the game against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Logan Reddemann has been one of the best pitchers in all of college baseball this season. With a 2.87 ERA this season, Reddemann has been in the top 10 in the Big Ten in most categories, including strikeouts with 84 and only 11 walks, tied for third in earned runs with 19, and top 10 in opponent batting average.

During this season, Reddemann has had one of the best pitching arsenals in college baseball. His fastball now sits at 95-96 mph and has touched as high as 99 mph, generating plenty of swings and misses. His changeup, which has long been his best secondary offering, sits at 84-85 mph and projects as a potential plus pitch at the next level.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage watches the team warm up before the game against the Murray State Races at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

His primary weapon this season, though, has been the hard cutter sitting at 87-91 mph.

Why Reddemann Has Fallen Out of the First Round

UCLA baseball coach John Savage said Logan Reddemann, who hasn't pitched since April 17 because of arm fatigue, could possibly pitch out of the bullpen in the Big Ten Tournament as he continues his ramp-up process.



The Bruins' opener in Omaha is Friday at 11 a.m. PDT. — Ben Bolch (@calpostbbolch) May 20, 2026

Recently, Reddemann has been dealing with injury as head coach John Savage announced that he has been dealing with “arm fatigue”. Reddemann hasn't pitched in a game since April 17th, dealing with his injury.

While Reddemann has been dominant all year when he has taken the mound, because this is a recent injury, many teams might be skeptical about drafting a pitcher with an arm injury. Savage has recently come out and announced that Reddemann could soon pitch again while coming out of the bullpen.

Jun 18, 2013; Omaha, NE, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage (22) meets with the umpires and North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Elliott Avent (9) during the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images | Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

If he pitches well while coming out of the bullpen, he could definitely see his draft stock rise and could be picked in the first round.