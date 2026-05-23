Arm Fatigue Has Dropped Logan Reddemann Out of the First Round
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UCLA baseball has been the number one team in the country all season long. The Bruins head into the Big Ten tournament with a 48-6 overall record and a 28-2 record in the Big Ten. The Bruins were one of the best offensive teams in the country, led by junior shortstop Roch Colowsky.
He won his second consecutive Big Ten Player of the Year award, as well as being a part of a dominant pitching group led by junior ace Logan Reddemann. Not only are the Big Ten tournament and the College World Series coming up soon, but also the 2026 MLB draft, which will be held on July 11.
While the Bruins have been so dominant all year, MLB Pipelines' Jonathan Mayo has only one player from the Bruins roster being selected in the first round.
Roch Colowsky has been the number one prospect in the upcoming draft all season and is projected to be selected with the number one overall pick, while ace pitcher Logan Reddemann is ranked as the 20th best prospect in the draft; he has fallen out of the first round.
Reddemann This Season
Logan Reddemann has been one of the best pitchers in all of college baseball this season. With a 2.87 ERA this season, Reddemann has been in the top 10 in the Big Ten in most categories, including strikeouts with 84 and only 11 walks, tied for third in earned runs with 19, and top 10 in opponent batting average.
During this season, Reddemann has had one of the best pitching arsenals in college baseball. His fastball now sits at 95-96 mph and has touched as high as 99 mph, generating plenty of swings and misses. His changeup, which has long been his best secondary offering, sits at 84-85 mph and projects as a potential plus pitch at the next level.
His primary weapon this season, though, has been the hard cutter sitting at 87-91 mph.
Why Reddemann Has Fallen Out of the First Round
Recently, Reddemann has been dealing with injury as head coach John Savage announced that he has been dealing with “arm fatigue”. Reddemann hasn't pitched in a game since April 17th, dealing with his injury.
While Reddemann has been dominant all year when he has taken the mound, because this is a recent injury, many teams might be skeptical about drafting a pitcher with an arm injury. Savage has recently come out and announced that Reddemann could soon pitch again while coming out of the bullpen.
If he pitches well while coming out of the bullpen, he could definitely see his draft stock rise and could be picked in the first round.
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