Foster Reminds UCLA Players Who He Was, Why It Matters
Between changing UCLA's football culture and making a name for himself in the college football coaching landscape, DeShaun Foster still had time to remind his players who he was on the field.
Before getting into coaching, Foster had a successful career as a running back for the Bruins and the Carolina Panthers in the NFL, and for new transfers who weren't familiar with his game, an introduction was in store.
During a sit-down interview with Ashley Adamson and Yogi Roth for B1G Networks' behind-the-scenes of UCLA's training camp, transfer running back Jaivian Thomas revealed that he did indeed evaluate his new head coach's tape.
"Yeah, I have," Thomas said jokingly. "Coach Fos', around the time I first got here, he sent a highlight tape of his film in the group chat. And, Coach Fos', he was really that guy back in the day, so I credit him to that."
Just as you'd expect, the running back is an important position for Foster ahead of his second season and under new offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri. Thomas joins Utah transfer Anthony Woods as another key addition to the backfield, joining staunch returners Jalen Berger and Anthony Frias II.
Foster Lauds RB Room's Experience
During Saturday's media availability, Foster updated the media on how the running back room has been doing through two weeks of camp.
"A lot of guys with experience," Foster said. "Top two guys, we've got [Jalen] Berger and Jaivian [Thomas], two guys that have been in college football, have played big-time ball, been in hostile situations, hostile environments, and still have been able to perform.
"Anthony Woods is another one that's coming on strong. Anthony Frias is playing well, also. Karson Cox is still in there doing his thing. It's just good to see a freshman be able to get better each day. He's working on little things, you know, pass pro, catching out of the backfield. He's open to all of that, and I just like how he's practicing.
"Isaiah Carlson's doing a good job. Going into his third year, you really feel his presence. He had a 60-yard run the other day. Troy Leigber coming off an ACL [injury], you wouldn't even know that he was hurt, so he's doing a good job, also."
