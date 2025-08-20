All Bruins

How UCLA's Sunseri Taught Iamaleava More Football Than Ever Before

The Bruins' star quarterback thought he knew everything there was to know about the sport before getting to Westwood.

Connor Moreno

Indiana Quarterback Coach Tino Sunseri before the start of the Indiana versus Michigan football game at Memorial Stadium on Friday, Nov. 9, 2024.
Indiana Quarterback Coach Tino Sunseri before the start of the Indiana versus Michigan football game at Memorial Stadium on Friday, Nov. 9, 2024. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Star transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava, like many his age, came to Westwood thinking he knew everything about football. That was until he was introduced to UCLA offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri, who opened the signal-caller's eyes to much more.

Iamaleava sat down with Ashley Adamson and Yogi Roth from the B1G Network for a behind-the-scenes of UCLA's fall camp and talked about his relationship with Sunseri.

UCL
Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) throws during the second half of the College Football Playoff first round game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Dec. 22, 2024. Ohio State won 42-17. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Man, I've learned so much football since I've gotten here with coach Tino," Iamaleava said. "I thought I knew football, but he opened my eyes to a whole new avenue, and I think it's just continuing to help my growth and I've been getting real comfortable with the offense."

The quarterback and his coordinator are both newcomers to this Bruins squad. Iamaleava came from Tennessee after a good redshirt freshman season and Sunseri came from Indiana, where he was co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Much of what Sunseri has brought to UCLA goes far beyond Iamaleava. He's changing the Bruins' offensive style entirely.

Sunseri Lauded For Hands-On Approach

Second-year Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster can't help but praise Sunseri. Foster, a former running back, and Sunseri, a former quarterback, are a perfect match to lift UCLA's revamped offense.

"He just does a good job with the quarterbacks," Foster said during Wednesday's media availability. "He's fiery. He holds them to a standard and he's not budging. I love everything that Tino's bringing to the offense and the guys are responding to it."

UCL
Indiana University Quarterbacks Coach Tino Sunseri instucts players during fall practice at the Mellencamp Pavilion at Indiana University on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Bruins' offense is going through a lot of changes. Not only personnel-wise, after adding key transfers like Nico Iamaleava under center and Jaivian Thomas in the backfield, but also schematically. UCLA is pivoting into an "everything" offense under Sunseri, and Foster thinks they are coming along well through two weeks of fall camp.

"We're in a good place," Foster said of the offense. "They're taking strides and people are playing multiple positions at each level. So, the outside guys are playing multiple positions, receivers and tight ends are doing the same, and running backs. And it's all coming together."

Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!

Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

UCLA Bruins Latest News

feed

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.