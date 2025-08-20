How UCLA's Sunseri Taught Iamaleava More Football Than Ever Before
Star transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava, like many his age, came to Westwood thinking he knew everything about football. That was until he was introduced to UCLA offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri, who opened the signal-caller's eyes to much more.
Iamaleava sat down with Ashley Adamson and Yogi Roth from the B1G Network for a behind-the-scenes of UCLA's fall camp and talked about his relationship with Sunseri.
"Man, I've learned so much football since I've gotten here with coach Tino," Iamaleava said. "I thought I knew football, but he opened my eyes to a whole new avenue, and I think it's just continuing to help my growth and I've been getting real comfortable with the offense."
The quarterback and his coordinator are both newcomers to this Bruins squad. Iamaleava came from Tennessee after a good redshirt freshman season and Sunseri came from Indiana, where he was co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Much of what Sunseri has brought to UCLA goes far beyond Iamaleava. He's changing the Bruins' offensive style entirely.
Sunseri Lauded For Hands-On Approach
Second-year Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster can't help but praise Sunseri. Foster, a former running back, and Sunseri, a former quarterback, are a perfect match to lift UCLA's revamped offense.
"He just does a good job with the quarterbacks," Foster said during Wednesday's media availability. "He's fiery. He holds them to a standard and he's not budging. I love everything that Tino's bringing to the offense and the guys are responding to it."
The Bruins' offense is going through a lot of changes. Not only personnel-wise, after adding key transfers like Nico Iamaleava under center and Jaivian Thomas in the backfield, but also schematically. UCLA is pivoting into an "everything" offense under Sunseri, and Foster thinks they are coming along well through two weeks of fall camp.
"We're in a good place," Foster said of the offense. "They're taking strides and people are playing multiple positions at each level. So, the outside guys are playing multiple positions, receivers and tight ends are doing the same, and running backs. And it's all coming together."
