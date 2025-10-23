The Backstory Behind Tim Skipper and Kevin Coyle’s Partnership
The UCLA Bruins (3-4, 3-1 Big Ten) are in the middle of an unprecedented turnaround with a coaching staff filled with mentors and mentees.
Interim head coach Tim Skipper brought along Kevin Coyle, who was Skipper's defensive coordinator when he played in Fresno State. Promoted offensive play-caller Jerry Neuheisel is working with Noel Mazzone, who was Neuheisel's offensive coordinator when he stodd under center for the Bruins.
Skipper and Coyle's relationship dates back nearly 30 years, and the long-tenured coach detailed his backstory with the Bruins' lead man during Wednesday's media availability.
"Coach Skip, I knew him as a sawed-off middle linebacker that was actually, when I got to Fresno State in '97, he was our backup middle linebacker as I came in there that spring," Coyle said. "Our starter got hurt in a locker room accident where he hurt his knee...
"So Skip was elevated to the starting role as a freshman. Skip, when you put the uniform on him, wasn't your prototypical middle linebacker at about 5-9, about 205 pounds. But he was extremely smart and had a knack of finding the football and making plays. And he literally was a field general. He was the extension of our coaching staff on the field. Made all the calls, made the checks."
Skipper was the bulldog's middle linebacker for the 1997-2000 seasons. Coyle praised his ability to learn and teach the defense effectively as a player, which is why he isn't surprised by his successful coaching career.
"When he got into coaching, which we kind of anticipated, I knew he was going to have a great career," Coyle said. "...I'm just happy for him because of what he stands for. The work ethic that he has. He's the player's coach. He's in it for the right reasons and trying to build up these young men and teach them a lot about life as well as the football game. And I think that's why we have a special bond between us."
Coyle and Skipper look ahead to their biggest challenge yet, the No. 2-ranked Indiana Hoosiers on the road and in front of a national audience. The red-hot Bruins kick off against Indiana on FOX's Big Noon Kickoff at 12 p.m. ET.
