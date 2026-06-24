UCLA Baseball Adds Intriguing Outfielder From Transfer Portal

John Savage and UCLA baseball have now landed their second player in the transfer portal.

UCLA baseball was the No. 1 team in the country from the beginning of the season all the way to the start of the postseason. The Bruins were expected to compete for a National Championship, but would instead watch Oklahoma beat North Carolina to win the title, just like the rest of us.

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage walks off the field before the game against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Now, UCLA has made a second move in the transfer portal, bringing in center fielder Brandon Leon.

Who Is Brandon Leon?

Congratulations @BrandonLeonn on his commitment to UCLA!@UCLABaseball was the #1 ranked team in college baseball for most of the year



Brandon Leon was an All-American in 2026🇺🇸@COD_Athletics pic.twitter.com/2DSH1CYN0j — Desert Baseball (@CODBaseball26) June 22, 2026

Brandon Leon has had an interesting journey in college baseball. Leon would spend three years at Cal State Northridge and, as a true freshman, excel with the Matadors, tallying a .274 batting average and a .452 slugging percentage, along with one home run, eight RBIs, and 19 runs scored.

As he was on a positive trajectory, he would play in only one game his next two seasons with the Matadors, including missing all of the 2025 season.

La Quinta baseball player Brandon Leon poses for a photo at The Desert Sun office in Palm Springs, Calif., Thursday, June 9, 2022. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Leon would then enter the transfer portal and play for the College of the Desert, a community college in Palm Desert, California, and would rebuild his stock.

In his one season with the Roadrunners, Leon posted a .458 batting average, which was fifth in the CCCAA through 39 games, logging five home runs, 49 RBIs, and 54 runs scored. He also made his presence felt when on base, as he was able to pull off 33 steals, which was also fifth in the conference.

La Quinta's Brandon Leon (1) runs into the dugout after making a catch in the outfield to end an inning during their division three semifinal game at La Sierra High School in Riverside, Calif., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Overall, Leon is an elite contact hitter from the left-handed batter's box who is patient at the plate. Leon utilizes a good eye and rarely swings and misses when up to the plate. Now, Leon comes to UCLA looking to play on the big stage and prove that he belongs on this level after dealing with injuries.

What UCLA Does Now

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage on the field before the game against the Murray State Races at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

With Leon committing to UCLA, that is now two center fielders from the transfer portal committing to the Bruins. Will Gasparino will most likely leave Westwood for the MLB Draft, and Leon will battle fellow UCLA transfer commit Isaac Wachsmann for the starting spot in center field, with Dean West staying in left field and Aidan Espinoza starting in right.

UCLA has lost four players to the transfer portal, including three pitchers and redshirt junior outfielder Payton Brennan. John Savage has hit the outfield positions, but now needs to make moves to sure up the bullpen, as we all witnessed what happens when the pitching rotation becomes shorter.