What Cost UCLA Baseball Against Saint Mary's Again

For the second time since 1999, a top overall seed in the College World Series has failed to reach the super regionals, with UCLA joining Vanderbilt, which lost last season.

The number one team in the country, the UCLA Bruins, blew as much as a three-run lead against the Saint Mary’s Gaels in extra innings as the Gaels came back to win the game in the bottom of the 10th inning. This was the second time these two teams had faced off, as the Gaels beat the Bruins 3-2 to send the Bruins to the losers' side of the region.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage on the field before the game against the Murray State Races at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

UCLA would have a bounce-back performance with its 30th comeback victory of the year against Virginia Tech a game ago, and its fourth in the postseason, including the Big Ten Tournament.

With the Bruins now eliminated, their season is officially over, and the main question is: how did the Bruins blow this game?

Quiet Late-Game Bats

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) throws to first base against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

UCLA has had one of the best offenses in the country, led by the presumed number one overall pick in the upcoming MLB Draft, Roch Cholowsky.

Through the first half of the game, it looked as though the Bruins would have a comfortable win over the Gaels, as they were up 3-0 at the end of the second inning. The Bruins would then add on another two more runs at the top of the fifth inning to give them a comfortable 5-2 lead.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins catcher Cashel Dugger (40) signals after hitting a double against the Murray State Racers during the second inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

However, the bats went quiet, as they had only two hits in the final five innings of the game. In the eighth and 10th innings, the Bruins went three up, three down, which gave the Gaels huge momentum as they went on to score in those innings.

Will Gasparino and Cashel Dugger, who were heroes against Virginia Tech, were not able to make any contact with the ball as they went a combined 0-8 with five plate appearances for Dugger and three for Gasparino.

Aug 28, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, US; West outfielder Will Gasparino (23) during the Perfect Game All-American Classic high school baseball game at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Poor Pitching Decisions

In the bottom of the eighth inning with the Bruins up one and Saint Mary’s having some momentum, John Savage decided to put in Cal Randell and take out Landon Stump as he had just given up a run to cut the Gaels deficit to one.

Randell would then strike out the next two batters and force the third to ground out to end the eighth inning. However, in a crazy decision, after Randell dominated in the eighth, Savage decided to put in Easton Hawk after Randell gave up one hit.

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins second baseman Phoenix Call (4) gets hit by a pitch during the second inning against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Now, Hawk has been one of the best closers in college baseball; Randell was pitching very well and didn't need to be taken out of the game after letting up one hit. Hawk would take the mound and let up a single that brings in the tying run to send it into extras. Savage would then keep Hawk in the game, and Hawk would let up a game-winning single.

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage walks off the field before the game against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The decision to take out Randell for Hawk is a tough pill to swallow, as he took out a pitcher who had been great on the mound the inning prior, for a pitcher who blew the save against the Gaels in their previous matchup in the tournament.