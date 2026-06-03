Where UCLA Baseball Players Will Be Picked in MLB Draft

UCLA baseball was the most disappointing team in the NCAA baseball tournament this year.

Entering this year, the Bruins were the number one team in the nation, and finished the year as the number one team in the nation while also winning the Big Ten Tournament.

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage (22) walks to the dugout before the restart of the game against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Heading into the NCAA Tournament, this team should be preparing for this weekend's Super Regionals. Instead, we are now talking about the offseason and whether players will enter the upcoming MLB Draft or the transfer portal.

I released my list of the five players most likely to declare for the MLB Draft, and now I will discuss the rounds each UCLA player would be selected in.

Roch Cholowsky - First Overall

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) completes a double play against the Murray State Racers during the second inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Cholowsky is the number one overall prospect in the upcoming MLB Draft and is projected to be selected with the first overall pick by the Chicago White Sox.

This season, he had a batting average of .320 with 74 hits and 21 home runs. Cholowsky had such a great season that he won his second straight Big Ten Player of the Year award.

Logan Reddemann - Late First Round

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage watches the team warm up before the game against the Murray State Races at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Reddemann was one of the top pitchers in all of college baseball this year, as he had a 2.87 ERA with an 8-0 record in his ten starts. Reddemann has also been great at striking out batters, as he was one of the top in the Big Ten with 84 and only 11 walks.

Reddemann is the 28th-ranked prospect and will be a first-round pick. However, he could slip, as he missed the last month of the season due to an arm injury. Reddemann is a very talented pitcher, and a great showing at the combine will solidify him as a first-round pick.

Mulivai Levu - Late Second or High Third Round

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins first baseman Mulivai Levu (39) hits a triple against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Levu has emerged as a breakout star this season, establishing himself as one of his team's premier hitters and one of the most accomplished defensive first basemen in the country. As a junior, he posted a .340 batting average alongside a .664 slugging percentage and belted 18 home runs.

Currently sitting at 79th in the prospect rankings, Levu's explosive bat speed and polished glove work at first base have him firmly on track to hear his name called within the first three rounds of the MLB Draft.

Will Gasparino - Third Round

Aug 28, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, US; West outfielder Will Gasparino (23) during the Perfect Game All-American Classic high school baseball game at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of the most imposing figures in this year's draft class at 6 '6", Gasparino has truly come into his own since arriving at UCLA, tapping into his full offensive potential with a .314 batting average, a .659 slugging percentage, and 20 home runs on the season.

Gasparino is the 85th-ranked prospect in the upcoming MLB Draft, and with a great showing at the combine, he could see his stock rise and be a player who could entertain the idea of being selected in the late second round.

Roman Martin - Fourth Round

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins third baseman Roman Martin (7) cheers action against the LSU Tigers during the eighth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Since coming to UCLA as a freshman, Roman Martin has been a consistent player for the Bruins and has elevated his game each season. This year, Martin was second on the team in batting average with .333 and hits with 79.

Martin is the only prospect on the roster to be ranked outside the top 100, as he is ranked 124th. Martin has played so consistently that teams would be justified in selecting him in the fourth round.