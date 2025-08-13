Faith Drives Star UCLA Pitcher On and Off Field
Every athlete has a story. No matter how deep it is, it's almost always compelling. The same can be said for UCLA redshirt sophomore relief pitcher Chris Grothues, who shared his testimony and how faith helped him overcome everything.
In an interview with CBN Sports as the Bruins were making a run through the College World Series, Grothues revealed how he was given up for adoption as a child and introduced to faith, which changed his entire trajectory.
"I try to give all glory to God no matter what," Grothues said. "I came from not a good family, and then I was put up for adoption, and my family now, they're hardcore believers. They instilled in me the love of Jesus Christ and just share the gospel with others. So, I'm kneeling on the mound, as you'll see. I'm just trying to put God first in everything.
"I mean, He's the one that brought me here. He gave me so many blessings I don't deserve, so even through injuries and all that, He teaches me a lesson through each one."
Grothues was a four-year varsity letterman at Servite High School in Anaheim, CA. He was the No. 14-ranked lefty in the state of California ahead of signing with the Bruins.
In 2023, he appeared in just one game against Arizona State, and didn't appear in a single game in 2024.
However, he had a breakthrough season in 2025, emerging as one of UCLA's top arms in a bullpen that mostly carried them to Omaha. He made 21 appearances out of the pen and threw 32.2 innings. He posted a 4.96 ERA and had 31 strikeouts, holding opposing hitters to a .217 average. He had a 1.50 ERA at home in Jackie Robinson Stadium.
Grothues Yet Another Returner For Top-Ranked Bruins
Fresh off a new extension for 21-year head coach John Savage, and one of the most dominant seasons by a Bruin in recent history from rising junior shortstop Roch Cholowsky, UCLA is projected to be the best team in college baseball next year, according to Baseball America.
The baseball site released a "Way Too Early Top 25 Rankings for 2026" list, and the Bruins stood above the rest. Here's what Baseball America writers Jacob Rudner and Peter Flaherty had to say about UCLA:
"In an era when early rankings can at times hinge on splashy offseason moves, it’s UCLA’s relative inactivity that vaults it to the top of our ‘Way Too Early’ 2026 Rankings. The Bruins are coming off a resurgent season in which they shared the Big Ten regular season title with Oregon and reached the College World Series for the first time since 2013.
"Much of the roster that powered coach John Savage’s team back into the national spotlight is slated to return to Westwood in 2026, including All-America selections Mulivai Levu and Roch Cholowsky, who became just the sixth non-draft eligible player to win Baseball America’s College Player of the Year Award in its 40-plus-year history. The Bruins also bring back all but one of their top offensive contributors, their weekend rotation and several key bullpen arms. Former Texas outfielder Will Gasparino, an early-round draft prospect, joins the fold via the portal.
"No team in the country brings back more proven firepower than UCLA, which should garner plenty of preseason attention as a major title contender and thanks to Cholowsky’s candidacy to be selected first overall in the 2026 draft."
