UCLA Baseball Enters Big Ten Tournament As Clear Favorite

The college baseball postseason is here, and UCLA has been the undisputed number one team in the country all season long, particularly within the Big Ten. This season has been one for the record books in Westwood.

The Bruins set a new program record for regular-season wins, surpassing the 2019 squad's mark of 47 victories as the 2026 team finished with 48. UCLA won every regular-season series and was the only program in the country to take at least two of three games in every weekend series.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage on the field before the game against the Murray State Races at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The Bruins also set a new program record for conference wins, finishing Big Ten play with a 28-2 record and a five-game lead over second-seeded Nebraska. This past weekend marked UCLA's first series win in Seattle since 2014, capped by a 6-1 victory over Washington that secured the program record and closed out the regular season.

UCLA Throughout the Season

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage (22) walks to the dugout before the restart of the game against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

There is no question that UCLA has been the best team in college baseball this season, built on dominant pitching and a potent offensive attack.

On the mound, junior Logan Reddemann has been the anchor of the staff, finishing the regular season at 8-0 with a 2.87 ERA, 84 strikeouts, and just 11 walks. Reddemann has not been the only starter to shine. Sophomore Wylan Moss has had a breakout season after working primarily as a reliever during his freshman year, posting a 5-1 record while ranking second in the Big Ten in ERA at 2.38, second in hits allowed with 38, and fifth in opponent batting average.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) completes a double play against the Murray State Racers during the second inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The offense has matched the pitching staff's level of dominance throughout the year. MLB's consensus number one prospect, Roch Cholowsky, has been the centerpiece of the lineup, leading the conference with 21 home runs and hitting .330 on the season. Cholowsky has drawn comparisons to all-time great Derek Jeter for his leadership qualities and his ability to elevate those around him, and the results on the field have backed up the praise.

Junior Will Gasparino and junior Mulivai Levu have provided significant support in the middle of the order, with both players ranking in the top 10 in the Big Ten in home runs while maintaining batting averages above .300.

Aug 28, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, US; West outfielder Will Gasparino (23) during the Perfect Game All-American Classic high school baseball game at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

UCLA Heading Into the Big Ten Tournament

As the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament, UCLA enters with a five-game lead over second-seeded Nebraska and the luxury of a five-day break before taking the field. The Bruins will not play until May 22, giving the pitching staff additional time to rest and set up the rotation heading into the postseason.

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins first baseman Mulivai Levu (39) catches for an out against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The rest of the conference will begin tournament play earlier, with the first round getting underway on May 19. The fifth-seeded Purdue Boilermakers will open against the Michigan State Spartans in what figures to be a competitive early-round matchup.

While it is too early to know which opponent UCLA will face once tournament play begins, one thing is certain: the Bruins carry the largest target in college baseball on their backs. Every team remaining in the Big Ten Tournament will be motivated to knock off the number one team in the country, and UCLA will need to be sharp from the moment they step back on the field.