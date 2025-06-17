UCLA's World Series Run Could End on Tuesday
The UCLA Bruins entered Monday's College World Series matchup against LSU 6-0 in the postseason to that point. But after their game was rained out and suspended until Tuesday morning after three innings, a loss can put them on the brink of elimination in the same evening.
The loser of the Bruins and Tigers was going to take on No. 3 Arkansas in the final round of the loser bracket regardless of Monday's results. If UCLA wins Tuesday morning, it will advance to the bracket play final and await the winner of Arkansas and LSU. That game will be played on Wednesday at 4 p.m. PT.
If UCLA loses, it will play against the Razorbacks Tuesday evening at 4 p.m. PT. The loser of that matchup will be eliminated from the College World Series.
The Bruins were down 5-3 in the top of the fourth inning and up to bat before heavy rain halted play for the rest of the night. The NCAA at 8:15 p.m. PT on Monday deemed the game suspended and moved it to finish on Tuesday.
The game will now be played Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT) and will be televised on ESPN as it was on Monday. For those attending the game, the gates will open at 10 a.m. ET and the box office at 9 a.m. ET.
The Bruins opened the game hot, scoring three runs off a Roman Martin RBI double, AJ Salgado RBI single and a Payton Brennan groundout that brought Martin home. UCLA entered the matchup 6-0 in the most season as a result of early offense in every matchup.
The No. 6 seeded Tigers, however, answered back immediately, scoring four runs off sophomore right hander Landon Stump off a Jake Brown RBI single that was immediately followed by a three-run home run off the bat of first baseman Jaren Jones.
Stump followed up his four-run first inning by retiring the side, finishing his night with rive runs, five hits and two walks in 2.0 innings. Chris Grothues took the mound with two runners on in the third inning. He allowed a hit which scored one of Stumps runner but struck out three batters and closed the inning.
Over the next two innings after opening the ball game with three in the first, Bruins batters weren't able to get to Anthony Eyenson, getting on base off a walk and getting as far as second base on a sacrifice bunt.
Luckily for the Bruins, there was a lot of game left to play before the ballgame was rained out. Suspensions, especially in a game of this magnitude, could alter the latter half of the matchup. So much so that a bullpen arm that may not have been available on Monday could be made available on Tuesday, for instance.
