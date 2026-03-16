UCLA March Madness History: Record, Titles, Final Four Appearances, Best Highlights
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UCLA is one of the most decorated programs in NCAA history. With the tournament approaching, it is a good time to take a look back at the Bruins’ historic success.
Over the past century, UCLA has widely been considered the gold standard of college basketball. The Bruins hold 11 national championships, the most in NCAA history. Now, UCLA enters this year’s tournament as a No. 7 seed, hoping to add another title to that legendary total.
Tournament Records
Overall, UCLA has appeared in the NCAA Tournament 53 times. The Bruins hold an all-time tournament record of 116–46, good for a winning percentage of .716. Their first tournament appearance came in 1950, and the program’s sustained success has helped set the standard for college basketball programs across the country.
While a Final Four run this season may be unlikely, UCLA still ranks among the best programs in tournament history. The Bruins are second all-time in Final Four appearances with 18. Their most recent trip came in 2021, when UCLA entered the tournament through the First Four.
Titles
As mentioned earlier, UCLA has won 11 national championships. Those titles came in 1964, 1965, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1975 and 1995. While those championships helped define the program’s legacy, many of them now date back several decades, leaving UCLA still searching for its next title.
Ten of UCLA’s 11 national championships came under legendary coach John Wooden. During his tenure, the Bruins won seven consecutive national titles from 1967 to 1973, creating one of the greatest dynasties in the history of college basketball.
UCLA’s most recent national championship came in 1995 under coach Jim Harrick. The Bruins defeated Arkansas 89–78 to capture the title, marking the program’s first championship since the Wooden era. It has now been nearly three decades since that victory, and UCLA fans are eager to see the program return to the top of college basketball.
Best Moments In March
There have been many unforgettable March Madness moments throughout UCLA’s history. The most famous, of course, came during the Wooden dynasty, when the Bruins captured 10 championships in a 12-year span, including the unprecedented run of seven straight titles.
During that era, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar helped lead UCLA to extraordinary success from 1967 to 1969, guiding the Bruins to three national championships. His dominance helped define one of the greatest runs in college basketball history.
More recently, UCLA delivered a memorable run in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Entering the field through the First Four, the Bruins defeated Michigan State, BYU, Abilene Christian, Alabama and Michigan before falling to Gonzaga in the Final Four. That run proved that anything is possible in March Madness.
In total, UCLA holds the record for the most national championships in NCAA history with 11. The Bruins have reached the Final Four 18 times, fueled largely by some of the most dominant dynasties the sport has ever seen.
Even today, UCLA continues to chase a return to that level of sustained success in an increasingly competitive era of college basketball.
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Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.