UCLA March Madness History: Record, Titles, Final Four Appearances, Best Highlights

UCLA is one of the most decorated programs in NCAA history. With the tournament approaching, it is a good time to take a look back at the Bruins’ historic success.

Over the past century, UCLA has widely been considered the gold standard of college basketball. The Bruins hold 11 national championships, the most in NCAA history. Now, UCLA enters this year’s tournament as a No. 7 seed, hoping to add another title to that legendary total.

Tournament Records

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin directs his team against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Overall, UCLA has appeared in the NCAA Tournament 53 times. The Bruins hold an all-time tournament record of 116–46, good for a winning percentage of .716. Their first tournament appearance came in 1950, and the program’s sustained success has helped set the standard for college basketball programs across the country.

While a Final Four run this season may be unlikely, UCLA still ranks among the best programs in tournament history. The Bruins are second all-time in Final Four appearances with 18. Their most recent trip came in 2021, when UCLA entered the tournament through the First Four.

Titles

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins center Steven Jamerson II (24) dunks the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

As mentioned earlier, UCLA has won 11 national championships. Those titles came in 1964, 1965, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1975 and 1995. While those championships helped define the program’s legacy, many of them now date back several decades, leaving UCLA still searching for its next title.

Ten of UCLA’s 11 national championships came under legendary coach John Wooden. During his tenure, the Bruins won seven consecutive national titles from 1967 to 1973, creating one of the greatest dynasties in the history of college basketball.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) passes the ball against Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

UCLA’s most recent national championship came in 1995 under coach Jim Harrick. The Bruins defeated Arkansas 89–78 to capture the title, marking the program’s first championship since the Wooden era. It has now been nearly three decades since that victory, and UCLA fans are eager to see the program return to the top of college basketball.

Best Moments In March

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin with guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) and UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

There have been many unforgettable March Madness moments throughout UCLA’s history. The most famous, of course, came during the Wooden dynasty, when the Bruins captured 10 championships in a 12-year span, including the unprecedented run of seven straight titles.

During that era, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar helped lead UCLA to extraordinary success from 1967 to 1969, guiding the Bruins to three national championships. His dominance helped define one of the greatest runs in college basketball history.

Mar 23, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin stands with guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the second half of the game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

More recently, UCLA delivered a memorable run in the 2021 NCAA Tournament . Entering the field through the First Four, the Bruins defeated Michigan State, BYU, Abilene Christian, Alabama and Michigan before falling to Gonzaga in the Final Four. That run proved that anything is possible in March Madness.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to his team in a timeout during the first half of the game against the Michigan State Spartans at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

In total, UCLA holds the record for the most national championships in NCAA history with 11. The Bruins have reached the Final Four 18 times, fueled largely by some of the most dominant dynasties the sport has ever seen.

Even today, UCLA continues to chase a return to that level of sustained success in an increasingly competitive era of college basketball.