The Blueprint for UCLA to Make Noise This March
Following a dominant 96–45 win over Iowa, UCLA’s path to the Final Four has opened up.
UCLA has been one of the most dominant teams in college basketball this season. The Bruins compiled a 31–1 record while playing the nation’s fourth-toughest schedule. However, they still need to conquer Mount UConn before this season can truly be considered a success.
Clean Tournament Run
UCLA’s dominance not only looks good on paper, but it also gives the Bruins a significant edge later on. Depth matters, and if UCLA is in a position to let its bench players get carefree reps, it will create a very comfortable safety net if the starters struggle in the Final Four.
Minutes add up, and when they do, overall production can suffer immensely. Take last year’s matchup against UConn: outside of Lauren Betts, UCLA’s starters combined for a measly 14 points. While UConn’s elite defense played a role, fatigue from the early games is hard to ignore.
If UCLA can keep its core players’ legs fresh, the Bruins look almost unbeatable. They cannot afford to play their starters 30-plus minutes early in the tournament. If they do, UCLA becomes more vulnerable to injuries and other uncontrollable factors that could halt its momentum later on.
Minimize Turnovers
The Bruins' biggest issue this season has been consistent ball security. This season, they are averaging 12.7 turnovers per game, which has severely limited this team's full potential. Turnovers were the primary driver in UCLA's loss the season before, as they had a staggering 19 vs UConn.
Not only did this allow UConn to take full control of that game, but it also put a mental cap on UCLA's offense. Giving up that many turnovers against good teams will force UCLA into a corner they’re not used to playing from. This is a non-negotiable issue that must improve soon.
Starting Five Consistency
UCLA cannot afford an off night from anyone in its core. Gabriela Jaquez has been outstanding this season; however, her consistency remains something to keep an eye on. After posting a team-high 18 points against LSU in the Elite Eight, Jaquez went scoreless in the Final Four matchup against UConn.
While UCLA has the talent to fill in the gaps, frequent inconsistency can disrupt game plans and limit on-the-fly adjustments. If that happens again, the Bruins could potentially fall flat on their face, just as they did last season.
The Bruins have all the tools and the résumé to make a deep push in this year’s tournament. With a roster loaded from head to toe with seniors, their window to capture an NCAA championship is closing.
Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.