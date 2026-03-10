The Blueprint for UCLA to Make Noise This March

Following a dominant 96–45 win over Iowa, UCLA’s path to the Final Four has opened up.

UCLA has been one of the most dominant teams in college basketball this season. The Bruins compiled a 31–1 record while playing the nation’s fourth-toughest schedule. However, they still need to conquer Mount UConn before this season can truly be considered a success.

Clean Tournament Run

UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) and UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) high-five UCLA Bruins guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) on Sunday, March 8, 2026, during the Big Ten Tournament Championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. UCLA Bruins defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes, 96-45, for back to back Big Ten championships. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UCLA’s dominance not only looks good on paper, but it also gives the Bruins a significant edge later on. Depth matters , and if UCLA is in a position to let its bench players get carefree reps, it will create a very comfortable safety net if the starters struggle in the Final Four.

Minutes add up, and when they do, overall production can suffer immensely. Take last year’s matchup against UConn: outside of Lauren Betts , UCLA’s starters combined for a measly 14 points. While UConn’s elite defense played a role, fatigue from the early games is hard to ignore.

Mar 8, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Gabriela Jaquez (11) shoots past Iowa Hawkeyes center Ava Heiden (5) during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

If UCLA can keep its core players’ legs fresh, the Bruins look almost unbeatable. They cannot afford to play their starters 30-plus minutes early in the tournament. If they do, UCLA becomes more vulnerable to injuries and other uncontrollable factors that could halt its momentum later on.

Minimize Turnovers

Feb 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) reacts after a foul call in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins' biggest issue this season has been consistent ball security. This season, they are averaging 12.7 turnovers per game, which has severely limited this team's full potential. Turnovers were the primary driver in UCLA's loss the season before, as they had a staggering 19 vs UConn.

Not only did this allow UConn to take full control of that game, but it also put a mental cap on UCLA's offense. Giving up that many turnovers against good teams will force UCLA into a corner they’re not used to playing from. This is a non-negotiable issue that must improve soon.

Starting Five Consistency

UCLA Bruins guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5) and UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) smile during player introductions Saturday, March 7, 2026, during a Big Ten women's basketball tournament semifinals game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UCLA cannot afford an off night from anyone in its core. Gabriela Jaquez has been outstanding this season; however, her consistency remains something to keep an eye on. After posting a team-high 18 points against LSU in the Elite Eight, Jaquez went scoreless in the Final Four matchup against UConn.

While UCLA has the talent to fill in the gaps, frequent inconsistency can disrupt game plans and limit on-the-fly adjustments. If that happens again, the Bruins could potentially fall flat on their face, just as they did last season.

UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close yells in excitement Sunday, March 8, 2026, after the Big Ten Tournament Championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. UCLA Bruins defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes, 96-45, for back to back Big Ten championships. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images