Report: Former Bruin Griffin Canning's Revival Season Officially Over
New York Mets pitcher and former UCLA ace Griffin Canning received news confirming the worst Friday morning that he suffered a season-ending ruptured Achilles, Will Aldrich reported for MLB.com.
The former Bruin was just 2.2 innings into his 16th start of the season against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday when he left the game with the lower leg injury after stepping off the mound as a pitch was hit into the infield.
Canning's motion was eerily similar to that of Indiana Pacers superstar Tyrese Haliburton's Achilles injury in the NBA Finals, a slight back step -- or "negative" step -- to get an extra boost forward. The Mets initially called Canning's injury a left ankle injury, but an MRI Friday morning confirmed the rupture. He underwent surgery and was placed on the 60-day injury list.
Canning is coming off earning his seventh win of the year against the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday despite giving up three early runs. His win set him right back on the solid track he was on the rest of the season.
After 2.2 scoreless innings Thursday, his season ERA is down to a 3.77 and will stay there for the remainder of the season. The righty was having some sort of a revival year on a one-year prove-it deal with the Mets after spending his first five season with the Los Angeles Angels. Canning is going to finish with the lowest single-season ERA of his career with New York.
The Mets will miss his presence in the rotation direly, as he was part of the pitching staff with the lowest collective ERA in the major leagues.
Canning's Career With UCLA
Canning spent two season with UCLA. In 2017, he was a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist, D1Baseball, Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game/Rawlings All-American second team selection, All-Pac-12 team selection, named to Pac-12 All-Defensive Team and the team leader in innings pitched, strikeouts and ERA, just to name a few of his accomplishments.
The then-junior started 17 games and boasted a 2.34 ERA and 7-4 record over 119.0 innings pitched. Canning was drafted by the Angels with the 47th overall pick in the second round of the 2017 MLB Draft. He finished his career with the Bruins sixth all-time in strikeouts with 301 after two seasons.
