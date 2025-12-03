UCLA Commits Speak on Bob Chesney's Hiring

On Dec. 1, it was announced that Bob Chesney, who has been the head coach of James Madison for the last two seasons, would be taking over as the next head coach of UCLA.

With early National Signing Day right around the corner, Chesney already has a lot of work to do on the recruiting trail, and a few of UCLA's 2026 commits recently shared how they feel about Chesney's hiring.

Bruins' 2026 Commits React to UCLA Hiring Bob Chesney

Soon after the Chesney news was announced, Rivals talked to several of UCLA's 2026 commits about the hiring. Most recruits were excited by the news, including Kenneth Moore, a four-star wide receiver from St. Mary's High School in Stockton, California.

“I can’t wait to meet him and the new staff and get to work to make UCLA great!” Moore told Rivals.

James Moffat, a three-star defensive lineman commit from Crespi High School in Encino, California, also appeared pleased with the Chesney hire. The young defensive lineman told Rivals that, given the head coach's success at James Madison, he's confident Chesney can achieve similar success in Westwood.

“I am excited about the hiring of coach Bob Chesney. He has a very good record as a head coach and knows how to win,” Moffat told Rivals. “Going 9-4 after coach Curt Cignetti left is a great accomplishment after most players left and having an entirely new coaching staff in the program. Now going 11-1 this season in only his second year is another great feat."

Three-star offensive lineman Cooper Javorsky was another Bruins commit who seemed pleased with the hire. Javorsky explained that Chesney's reputation speaks for itself and that nothing about the hire changes anything with his commitment.

“Nothing changes for me,” Javorsky told Rivals. “Coach Chesney’s reputation and record pretty much speak for themselves. He’s built winners everywhere he’s been and UCLA give him an even bigger stage to do it again. I’m excited to get on campus, get to work, and be a part of what’s coming. Great time to be a Bruin!”

The Bruins' recruiting staff, led by general manager Khary Darlington and director of recruiting Marshawn Friloux, did a fantastic job of salvaging UCLA's 2026 class, which had taken a significant hit after Foster's firing.

Now that Chesney has been hired, and recruits are reacting positively to the news, UCLA's 2026 class should end up helping the new Bruins' head coach get off to a fast start in Westwood.

