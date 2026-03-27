UCLA Baseball's Start Enters Historic Territory

No.1 UCLA was expected to control the college baseball world this season, and after a bit of a slow start, it appears the Bruins are living up to the expectations.

As the season continues into this weekend's Big Ten series against Iowa, UCLA has won 16 games in a row, the longest current winning streak in Division I baseball, and is threatening a few program records.

Longest Winning Streak

The current 16-game tear is the second-best in UCLA history, trailing the 2010 Bruins team that won its first 22 games and featured future MLB stars like Gerrit Cole and Trevor Bauer. That team won 52 games overall and reached the College World Series in Omaha, falling in the championship series against South Carolina in extra innings.

The Bruins eventually returned to the CWS and won the elusive natioanl title three years later, and this year's team is possibly their best shot since.

Mar 1, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins against Mississippi State Bulldogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

It can be dangerous to read too much into these kinds of similarities, but the comparisons were already there with the preseason's No. 1 national ranking, and a winning streak of this caliber only proves that UCLA is indeed that good a team. It hasn't lost since Feb. 24 and immediately rebounded from that loss with three straight top-25 victories.

A sweep of Iowa this weekend would put the current team within three games of the all-time record, setting up meetings with UC Irvine and USC. The Bruins could then set the record against their crosstown rivals.

Conference Dominance

Mar 1, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins against Mississippi State Bulldogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

But that's far from the only historic program feat the Bruins have already achieved this season. UCLA is 9-0 in Big Ten play, sweeping each opponent it has faced in three-game series. That's the best start the Bruins have ever had in conference play, and it hasn't been particularly close.

Sure, the Big Ten isn't exactly known as a baseball conference, but in recent weeks, UCLA has run-ruled Maryland twice and shut out Michigan in all but three innings. Both those programs are often consdiered among the Big Ten's best.

Mar 1, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins against Mississippi State Bulldogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Of course, it's all just context to put the talent of this team and the potential for this season in perspective, and UCLA has bigger goals in mind. While these prorgam records would be cool, they;re ultimately just proof of how good the team is, but that won't really matter if they don't win the championship.

That was always UCLA's goal for 2026, especially with all the future MLB talent on the roster.