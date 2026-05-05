UCLA Pitcher Named in Big Ten Weekly Honor List

UCLA’s dominance has not just been in wins and losses — players are starting to build significant resumes, which is catching the attention of the Big Ten.

Easton Hawk has been on an absolute tear this season. He has pitched 25 times and holds a 1.70 ERA alongside 12 saves, while giving up just six runs. This level of dominance, especially recently, earned him Big Ten Co-Pitcher of the Week honors.

Past Week's Performance

𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐰𝐤 🔒



Easton Hawk has been named @B1Gbaseball Co-Pitcher of the Week after securing three consecutive saves in UCLA's three-game sweep over Michigan State.



🗞️: https://t.co/V1Lp15Jaou #GoBruins pic.twitter.com/5aHPVrpHll — UCLA Baseball (@UCLABaseball) May 4, 2026

This past week, Hawk has been on fire. He earned three consecutive saves against Michigan State to clinch the Big Ten Championship. During that stretch, he gave up just one hit in 3.2 innings, holding the Spartans to a .091 batting average.

Hawk also allowed just one baserunner across three scoreless innings and finished with a 0.70 WHIP. He recorded back-to-back four-out saves in the first two games of the series, and in the finale, he shut out Michigan State to secure UCLA’s comeback win.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins pitcher Easton Hawk (27) celebrates with catcher Cashel Dugger (40) after the win against the Murray State Racers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Following the series, Hawk now holds a 1.70 ERA and ranks second in the nation with 12 saves. With UCLA ranked as the best team in the country, having a pitcher of this caliber is what separates good teams from great ones — and Hawk has delivered.

Additional Notes

Mar 1, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins against Mississippi State Bulldogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The Bruins have also been dominating the Big Ten weekly awards this season. With Hawk winning this honor, UCLA now has seven players recognized. The group includes OF Will Gasparino Jr., RHP Wylan Moss, SS Roch Cholowsky Jr ., OF Peyton Brennan, RHP Zack Strickland, and RHP Logan Reddemann.

With UCLA at the top of college baseball, it's expected that more players will continue to earn recognition like this. Hawk has been building toward this moment all season and will be a key piece if UCLA makes a run at the College World Series. Elite late-game pitching is a must.

Mar 1, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins against Mississippi State Bulldogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

UCLA’s next matchup will come against LMU at Page Stadium on May 5. Following that, they will host a three-game series against Big Ten rival Oregon from May 8 through May 10. UCLA will look to maintain its perfect 24-0 Big Ten record. And from the looks of it, this is very well within reach.

The bottom line is the Bruins mean business this season and look poised for a deep postseason run. If Hawk can maintain this level of production and efficiency, UCLA has a real shot at winning it all.