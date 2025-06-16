UCLA-LSU College World Series Preview
After defeating Murray State in the first round of the Men's College World Series, the UCLA Bruins are two wins away from making it back to the national championship for the first time since 2013. On Monday, LSU stands in their way.
UCLA is 6-0 in the postseason thus far, beating Fresno State, Arizona State and UC Irvine in the regional round, sweeping UTSA in super regionals and beating the Racers on Saturday in Omaha all by an overall score of 56-20.
The Bruins have clicked on all cylinders throughout the postseason; offensively, defensively and especially on the mound. Although his squad is rolling at the right time, coach John Savage doesn't want them to get ahead of themselves just yet.
"Well, I don't want to talk about it," Savage said of his team's undefeated record in the postseason. "I don't really want to talk about it. You know, that’s what the postseason is—there's a lot of teams up here that haven't lost that are still up here. It's one game in a four-team bracket. So where do you want to be? Do you want to be here? Yeah, you want to win the first game, no question about it. But we've got a long, long way to go. We're playing good baseball."
LSU will be the first top-16 team the Bruins will face this postseason. As the No. 15 seed, they hosted the regional and super regional rounds after UTSA upset No. 2 Texas. The offense may have to be even better than it has been and the bullpen can't afford to go out like it did against Murray State, allowing four runs in the latter half of the ballgame despite being great the rest of the postseason otherwise.
Savage would not immediately reveal who the starting pitcher would be, as he didn't know the opponent at the time, but revealed that sophomore righty Landon Stump is ready and available.
"It's a tournament, so you don't label your rotation in a tournament," he said. "You kind of look at matchups, and you look at video, and you determine what happened the day before. We still certainly have Stump available. Stump is ready to go. But we'll have to see and look at it tonight and make a decision more likely. We've got to see who wins tonight's game, too. It's tournament time; you go day by day."
The Bruins take on the Tigers to advance to the winner's round of their double-elimination bracket on Monday at 4 p.m. PT on ESPN.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another story on the Bruins' College World Series run this year.
Please let us know your thoughts on the major win when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.