How to Watch UCLA’s Exhibition Matchup Against Cal Baptist

UCLA fans will get their first look at the Bruins for the 2026-2027 season under Mick Cronin, as he heads into his eighth season with the team.

UCLA will host California Baptist in their first exhibition game of the preseason, in what will be some good warm-up action for this team as they attempt to build chemistry ahead of their tough opening game against Arizona on November 2nd. The contest is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Pacific time in Pauley Pavilion.

How to Watch and Listen to the Action

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fans can tune into the action via the Big Ten Network's subscription-based streaming site known as Big Ten Plus. Broadcast commentator Jonah Malkin will be covering the play-by-play, with Gio Camera joining as the color analyst.

For fans wanting to listen to the game, there will be a broadcast available via UCLA’s radio network, the UCLA Audio Network, located on AM 790 KABC. UCLA broadcaster Josh Lewin will be on the play-by-play coverage, with Tracy Murray joining as an analyst.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots the ball on UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the matchup against California Baptist will not count towards UCLA’s regular season record, it will be an important opportunity for the Bruins to get some valuable in-game experience before the season kicks off.

Exhibitions like these give fans the opportunity to have an early look at what to expect this season. It'll be important for Cronin and his staff to see how this team performs against outside competition, while players can make a strong first impression on the fans. It will also give the coaching staff time to evaluate what changes need to be made before the season.

Opportunity for Newcomers

Mar 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) dribbles the ball during the first half against the BYU Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA has many newcomers on their roster, and it will be interesting to see how each of them looks in their first live action in front of an audience as a Bruin. Of course, one exhibition game will not determine a shift in playing time, but strong performances could help players build momentum going into the season opener.

This will be the first of two exhibition games for UCLA, with their second matchup on Tuesday, October 27th against the University of San Diego, where they will once again host prior to the regular season tipping off.

It’s exciting times in college basketball , as we are officially weeks away from the beginning of the official start to an exciting season. There are high expectations for UCLA in 2027, and this exhibition marks the beginning of a long journey ahead.