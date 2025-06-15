College Basketball Analyst Sees Top-10 Finish for Bruins
One of college basketball's top analysts believes the UCLA Bruins are poised for a top-five finish this season.
It’s safe to say Jon Rothstein doesn’t just like Donovan Dent — he loves the fit Dent brings to Westwood.
In his “Rothstein 45,” a preseason ranking of his personal top 45 teams in the country, Rothstein slots UCLA at No. 6 — significantly higher than their No. 20 ranking from KenPom. But the reason is simple:
UCLA finally has the missing piece.
With Dent transferring in from New Mexico, he brings an elite skillset at the point guard position — something UCLA hasn’t had in years.
“Donovan Dent is going to raise the ceiling big time in Westwood,” Rothstein said. “Dent is the type of player that will make UCLA again a top five or 10 team, in my opinion, to start next season, and elevate everything.”
Dent’s arrival also coincides with the transfer of former five-star big man Xavier Booker from Michigan State.
Booker is a fascinating case. A long, athletic forward who can stretch the floor with his smooth jumper, his inability to carve out a role under Tom Izzo will forever be puzzling. But Rothstein believes he could be the ultimate X-Factor for this team.
“Xavier Booker played 20 minutes or more just once in his first two years in college basketball — that was against North Carolina last year at the Maui Invitational. He had 12 points and seven rebounds,” Rothstein noted. “Booker is a major X-Factor for UCLA.”
Coach Mick Cronin also returns two of his most reliable contributors: Tyler Bilodeau and Eric Dailey Jr.
Bilodeau was arguably UCLA’s most consistent performer last season and has a reliable outside shot. Dailey is a slashing wing who brings athleticism and strong defensive instincts — especially in help coverage and off-ball reads.
Shooting will be the Bruins’ swing skill. They added Jamar Brown from UMKC, a strong catch-and-shoot threat who excelled in the Summit League last season.
And Dent’s driving ability will force defenses to collapse, opening kick-outs for shooters like Bilodeau, Brown, Booker, and Skyy Clark.
Cronin remains a defense-first coach, and while that got UCLA back to the NCAA Tournament last season, the offense has to follow suit.
With a true floor general, big-time talent, proven returners, and improved spacing, this Bruins squad — already a 23-win team — has the tools to be even better.
